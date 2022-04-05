Charlotte Flair In Bikini Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction

Charlotte didn't only win by her strength but with her wit! Charlotte's caption, "at all COST," referred to the wardrobe malfunction she suffered during the fight that led WWE to blackout the screen for a split second. Unfortunately, the internet sees everything, so some people captured the moment before the screen blacked out.

Rousey had her in a lock in the final minute of the fight, but the referee didn't notice since he was knocked out. The former UFC fighter took her eyes off Flair for a split second to call the ref's attention. At that moment, the defending champion seized her golden opportunity and flipped the script, kicking Ronda Rousey and pinning her to the floor.

Watch the champion-defining fight on WWE.