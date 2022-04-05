Charlotte Flair, 35, defended her Championship title against UFC champion Ronda Rousey in a SmackDown fight. Although Charlotte suffered a wardrobe malfunction, it didn't deter her from delivering the ultimate kick that secured her belt. The 35-year-old athlete was a sparkly vision in blue from the moment she stepped into the arena to the final kick of the fight. Even though social media opinion is split because of her unfortunate nip-slip, no one can deny how good she looked in her ring gear.
Charlotte Flair In Bikini Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction
At All Cost
Flair wore a bejeweled two-piece blue bikini featuring a V-neckline (that turned out to be a bad idea) and a low-waist entire butt bottom. The bikini bottom covered her asset and showed only her thighs down to her legs, and she fought to retain her title. She paired her outfit with shaggy wavy long blonde hair and knee-high wrestling boots fitted with shimmery blue inner lining. The SmackDown Women's Champion raised her belt, showing off her matching cobalt nail polish as she captioned, "at all COST."
Winning By Wit
Charlotte didn't only win by her strength but with her wit! Charlotte's caption, "at all COST," referred to the wardrobe malfunction she suffered during the fight that led WWE to blackout the screen for a split second. Unfortunately, the internet sees everything, so some people captured the moment before the screen blacked out.
Rousey had her in a lock in the final minute of the fight, but the referee didn't notice since he was knocked out. The former UFC fighter took her eyes off Flair for a split second to call the ref's attention. At that moment, the defending champion seized her golden opportunity and flipped the script, kicking Ronda Rousey and pinning her to the floor.
Watch the champion-defining fight on WWE.
Throwback To The First Wrestlemania Fight
Charlotte's win makes her a 13-time Women's Champion wrestler.
She shared a throwback to 2016 when she first entered the Wrestlemania ring in Arlington, Texas, wearing a similar outfit. However, unlike this year's two-piece, her gear had an accompanying cape lined with a silver material. She wore pleather socks inside that passed the height of her boots.
Charlotte Replies Critics
Per The Sun, Charlotte responded to critics who didn't like her win against the decorated UFC fighter saying,
"I think what people don’t realize is that she wanted to come here. No one went after her, so everyone should be proud of what we’ve accomplished here and the buzz we’ve created and the women’s evolution and being able to main-event pay-per-views, Raw and SmackDown."