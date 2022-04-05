NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Send James Wiseman To Rockets For Christian Wood

Since entered the NBA in 2020, rumors have been continuously swirling around James Wiseman and his future with the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors may said on numerous occasions that they consider Wiseman part of their long-term plan but with the team currently in a win-now mode, most people believe that they are better off using him as the main trade chip to improve their roster around Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

Wiseman may still be recovering from an injury but once he becomes available on the trading block, he's expected to receive strong interest from rebuilding teams that are still looking for their center of the future.