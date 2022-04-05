NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Send James Wiseman To Rockets For Christian Wood

Getty | Soobum Im

Sports
JB Baruelo

Since entered the NBA in 2020, rumors have been continuously swirling around James Wiseman and his future with the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors may said on numerous occasions that they consider Wiseman part of their long-term plan but with the team currently in a win-now mode, most people believe that they are better off using him as the main trade chip to improve their roster around Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

Wiseman may still be recovering from an injury but once he becomes available on the trading block, he's expected to receive strong interest from rebuilding teams that are still looking for their center of the future.

The Latest

Elizabeth Hurley In Bikini Shares Motivational Words

Surfer Kassia Meador In Swimsuit Welcomes New Moon

Nicole Scherzinger In Bikini Gives 'Cheeky' View

Kendall Jenner And Devin Booker Hold Hands In LA

Tom Brady Rocks Outfits From His Clothing Line

Sending James Wiseman To Rockets

Getty | San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers via Getty Images

In a recent article, Nathan Beighle of Fansided's Blue Man Hoop named three centers that the Warriors should consider trading Wiseman for in the 2022 NBA offseason. These include Christian Wood of the Houston Rockets. The Rockets may not have shown a major sign that they are planning to move Wood this summer but with the team still in the initial phase of the rebuilding process, they would definitely be intrigued by the idea of swapping him for Wiseman. However, to make the deal worth under the NBA's collective bargaining agreement, the Warriors would have to include another player in their offer to match the Rockets' outgoing salary.

Sports

Kelly Sildaru In Bikini Shows 'California Love'

Skier Sets New Record As The Teen With The Most Medals In X-Games

By chisom

Christian Wood Boosts Warriors' Frontcourt

Getty | Alika Jenner

Wood would be an incredible acquisition for the Warriors. He may not be on the same level as Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, and Anthony Davis, but he could perform like an All-Star. He would be a massive over Wiseman at the Warriors' starting center position, giving them a more durable big man who can score, rebound, protect the rim, and space the floor.

This season, the 26-year-old center is averaging 17.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 1.0 block while shooting 50.1 percent from the field and 39.0 percent from beyond the arc. Adding Wood to the core of Curry, Thompson, Green, and Andrew Wiggins would undeniably give the Warriors a better chance of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title next season.

NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Sends LeBron James To Cavaliers For Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen & Draft Picks

WWE Carmella In Bikini Says "Xpensive"

Continuing Two-Timeline Plan

Getty | Tim Heitman

Trading Wiseman for Wood doesn't necessarily mean that the Warriors would need to stop their two-timeline plan in the 2022 NBA offseason. Beighle believes that Wood could help the Warriors' trio of Curry, Thompson, and Green compete for the NBA championship title while developing alongside the young core of Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody.

"He’s only 26 as well which makes him a better long-term addition and a player that could be featured alongside Jonathan Kuminga and Jordan Poole for the long-time future," Beighle wrote.

Rockets Get A Franchise Center

Getty | San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers via Getty Images

The proposed trade deal with the Warriors would be a no-brainer for the Rockets. By sending Wood to Golden State, they would be receiving a young and promising center in Wiseman. Wiseman could join forces with Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green and form the core of the next title-contending team that the Rockets will try to build in Houston in the post-James Harden era.

"There is still so much unknown about Wiseman which could make this trade intriguing for a team in rebuild mode like Houston," Beighle wrote. "Wiseman could grow with the young core of Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green."

Read Next

Must Read

Mandy Rose In Bikini Flaunts New NXT Championship Belt

Zendaya In Fishnets Stuns In Braless Gucci

Surfer Caroline Marks Flaunts Curves In Bikini

Bebe Rexha Shows Off Curves In Swimsuit

Olympian Kelly Sildaru In Bikini Takes A Dip

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.