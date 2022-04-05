NBA Rumors: Knicks, Lakers Could Explore Julius Randle-Russell Westbrook Blockbuster Trade This Summer

Since the first half of the 2021-22 NBA season, rumors have been continuously swirling around veteran point guard Russell Westbrook and his future with the Los Angeles Lakers. With his failure to live up to expectations as the team's third star and struggle to build chemistry with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, most people believe that the Lakers will trade Westbrook again in the 2022 NBA offseason.

Finding a trade partner for Westbrook would be a tough task for the Lakers, but it won't be entirely impossible, especially if they are willing to swap him for another disgruntled superstar who has a lucrative contract.