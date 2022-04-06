How Jennifer Aniston And Courteney Cox Became Real Life Friends

Getty | Kevin Winter

Entertainment
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox's friendship was one of the nicest things to come out of the famous TV hit show Friends.

In the comedy series, Jennifer played Rachel Green, who reconnected with Courteney's character, Monica Gellar, in New York City. Rachel and Monica's craziness, which included going on a double date with doctors and prank calling Ross with a false accent, was one of their fans' favorites. They became known as friendship goals as a result of this.

However, the highlight of everything is that even though Friends ended more than a decade ago, Courteney and Jennifer's steady relationship is even stronger.

Read through to know how the pair built such an unbreakable friendship.

When And How Did Their Friendship Begin?

Shutterstock | 921176

Jennifer and Courteney established a close friendship on the set of Friends, which aired from 1994 until 2004. Since then, the pair have built a strong bond with each other. It has been almost three decades already, and they are still close friends.

How They Developed Their Friendship Off-The-Set 

Shutterstock | 564025

Jennifer and Courteney's bonding started when they were advised to spend time together outside of the show so their friendship could appear genuine and honest. Truly they did as instructed, not realizing that they were on their way to building a lifelong friendship. In addition, the duo spent time together, having fun and laughing. 

"We just have fun, we laugh, we're inseparable, and it's great," Courteney reportedly said per E! News.

Fortunately, Jennifer shared the same emotions as Courteney and could not stop gushing over her besties' outstanding personality. Hence, the reason why the pair bonded just fine. 

They Are Always There For Each Other

Getty | Steve Granitz

Together, the two Hollywood icons have been there for each other countless times. 

In 2000, Courteney attended Jennifer's wedding to Brad Pitt. She also attended Jennifer's wedding to Justin Theroux in 2015. A source told People that Courteney was the last guest to leave the wedding. 

They Go Through The Bad Times Together 

Giphy | Friends

Jennifer and Courteney have experienced heartbreak at different points in their lives.

After five years of marriage, Jennifer and her then-husband, Brad Pitt, went their separate ways. 

In the same vein, Courteney and David Arquette also divorced after 11 years of marriage. 

Fortunately for the best friends, they were there for each other during their difficult moments.

 

Indeed, Jennifer and Courteney are the real Hollywood friendship goals. Their friendship is simply inspiring and one hopes they continue to be there for each other always.

