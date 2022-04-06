How Jennifer Aniston And Courteney Cox Became Real Life Friends

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox's friendship was one of the nicest things to come out of the famous TV hit show Friends.

In the comedy series, Jennifer played Rachel Green, who reconnected with Courteney's character, Monica Gellar, in New York City. Rachel and Monica's craziness, which included going on a double date with doctors and prank calling Ross with a false accent, was one of their fans' favorites. They became known as friendship goals as a result of this.

However, the highlight of everything is that even though Friends ended more than a decade ago, Courteney and Jennifer's steady relationship is even stronger.

Read through to know how the pair built such an unbreakable friendship.