Jennifer Lopez's Solid Ab Routine

Jen follows a staple ab workout routine of three sets of three different exercises. She kicks off with 50 hanging ab raises, before moving on to 50 rope crunches, and finishing the set with 50 incline sit-ups with a 45-pound plate (or sometimes, a medicine ball).

For her second set, she repeats the same exercises but with a reduced rep number of 35 instead of 50.

In her third and final set, she takes down the number of reps to 21, with the same exercises again. Oh, and in case you were wondering how many minutes of rest she has between each set, it's zero.