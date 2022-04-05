Wondermind: Selena Gomez's Mental Health Journey

Getty | PATRICK T. FALLON

Selena Gomez, who recently drew critical acclaim for her role in Only Murders in the Building, knows a thing or two about growing up in the spotlight and dealing with the pressures of fame. She began appearing on television at the age of ten, and her career has steadily climbed ever since. In addition to her movie and television roles, she is the founder of July Moonhead Productions. As a producer, she worked on 13 Reasons Why and Undocumented. Gomez also stars in the HBO cooking series, Selena + Chef. As a singer, she has recorded three gold albums and been at the top of the Billboard charts.

Her massive success has been a blessing and a curse, and at times it has negatively impacted her mental health. Keep reading to find out more about her challenges and how she is helping others who face the same issues.

Meet Selena Gomez's Dreamy Dogs

Launching Wondermind

Getty | David Livingston

Gomez recently announced the forthcoming launch of her digital mental health platform, Wondermind. She co-founded the company with her mother, Mandy Teefy, and entrepreneur Daniella Pierson. Wondermind aims to "destigmatize and democratize mental", according to a press release about the company. Teefy describes it as a "one-stop shop for mental fitness and conversations". The website describes it as a place where people can "explore, navigate, and discuss their feelings."

Wondermind will be entirely free and will offer daily content, conversations with doctors and experts, and resources. Pierson, in an interview with Entrepreneur magazine, said they will also do in-depth discussions with celebrities who have faced mental health challenges. Scroll down to find out more about Gomez's own struggles and her renewed sense of purpose.

Breaking The Silence

Getty | K Mazur/TCA 2008

For Gomez, the ability to talk freely about mental health is one of the biggest hurdles to overcome for people. It is her hope that Wondermind will contribute to making mental health normal and even fun to discuss. The site will be filtered through the lens of entertainment, which keeps the content relevant and engaging. She, her mom, and Pierson are trying to create a hub that encourages open dialogue, thereby bringing more people into treatment.

Gomez started a conversation about her own mental health during an appearance on Instagram Live with Miley Cyrus. It was April of 2020, the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic when many people were facing crushing challenges. Gomez spoke out at an important time, admitting that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. She noted that once she had a diagnosis and understood her mind, she felt a greater "sense of purpose" and wanted to help people talk more freely about mental health.

Her first conversation ultimately served as a catalyst for Wondermind, which she believes would have served her well if such a thing had existed when she first sought treatment. Keep scrolling to find out what she does to protect her mental health and what the future holds.

Leaving Social Media

Shutterstock | 2914948

In addition to utilizing therapy and medication, Gomez has also learned to set boundaries within her career. Four years ago, she left social media - a decision she said she has never regretted. This might come as a surprise to her 300M followers on Instagram, but Gomez selects her posts and has a team that manages her accounts.

She has said she felt trapped by her fame and by the public scrutiny, something that she barely remembers living without. By removing herself from social media, she avoids cruel and untrue things said about her and her work. She talked recently about her decision to leave social media and noted that she is happier and healthier without it. Scroll down to the final section to see what lies ahead for Gomez.

Watch below what she had to say about her journey.

The Road Ahead

Shutterstock | 673594

In the future, Gomez plans to expand Wondermind into streaming content and publishing. The company will eventually release books and exercise journals, and Gomez wants to apply her experience as a producer to new areas.

As Gomez takes on acting roles and mental health advocacy with equal passion and tenacity, she is sure to help as many people as she entertains.

If you are struggling with your mental health, here are some resources.

