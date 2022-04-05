Wondermind: Selena Gomez's Mental Health Journey

For Gomez, the ability to talk freely about mental health is one of the biggest hurdles to overcome for people. It is her hope that Wondermind will contribute to making mental health normal and even fun to discuss. The site will be filtered through the lens of entertainment, which keeps the content relevant and engaging. She, her mom, and Pierson are trying to create a hub that encourages open dialogue, thereby bringing more people into treatment.

Gomez started a conversation about her own mental health during an appearance on Instagram Live with Miley Cyrus. It was April of 2020, the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic when many people were facing crushing challenges. Gomez spoke out at an important time, admitting that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. She noted that once she had a diagnosis and understood her mind, she felt a greater "sense of purpose" and wanted to help people talk more freely about mental health.

Her first conversation ultimately served as a catalyst for Wondermind, which she believes would have served her well if such a thing had existed when she first sought treatment. Keep scrolling to find out what she does to protect her mental health and what the future holds.