Wondermind: Selena Gomez's Mental Health Journey

Selena Gomez, who recently drew critical acclaim for her role in Only Murders in the Building, knows a thing or two about growing up in the spotlight and dealing with the pressures of fame. She began appearing on television at the age of ten, and her career has steadily climbed ever since. In addition to her movie and television roles, she is the founder of July Moonhead Productions. As a producer, she worked on 13 Reasons Why and Undocumented. Gomez also stars in the HBO cooking series, Selena + Chef. As a singer, she has recorded three gold albums and been at the top of the Billboard charts.
Her massive success has been a blessing and a curse, and at times it has negatively impacted her mental health. Keep reading to find out more about her challenges and how she is helping others who face the same issues.