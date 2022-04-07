Stassie Karanikolaou In Bikini 'Can't Stop Smiling'

Getty | Jon Kopaloff

Entertainment
Geri Green

Stassie Karanikolaou has caught the smiles, and she can't stop - while in a bikini. The model, influencer, and BFF to mogul Kylie Jenner now boasts an Instagram following of nearly 11 million, and one photo has been turning heads. In January, the stunner updated while on vacation and topping up her tan, managing to impress both her fans and supermodel Bella Hadid.

All smiles in a plunging blue bikini, Stassie sent out baseball cap vibes as she said: "Can't stop smiling," and it wasn't just one photo for fans. They got an entire gallery.

The Latest

Backstreet Boys React To Machine Gun Kelly Throwing Up At Concert

Donald Trump Endorses Marjorie Taylor Greene For Reelection

MLB Rumors: This Is Where The Mets Stand On Eric Hosmer

Elon Musk Broke Law When He Bought Twitter Shares, Report Says

MLB News: Aaron Judge Doesn't Want To Talk About A New Contract

Stuns In Bikini

Getty | Amy Sussman

Scroll for the photo. Stassie, who burst onto the scene after 24-year-old Kylie ditched former BFF Jordyn Woods in 2019, offered up a bit of sunbathe to open. The curvy star flaunted her killer cleavage and rock-hard abs as she lay under semi-cloudy skies, topping up her tan on a red-cushioned lounger and going bralette-style in a classic-cut and bright teal bikini.

Taking a leaf out of pal Kylie's books, Stassie also donned a gold belly chain drawing attention to her flat stomach, with a massive baseball cap throwing out casual vibes. Further images showed the luxury lover enjoying a swim, with a fair amount of splashing keeping it light.

Celebrities

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Hint: It's Not An Overall!

By chisom

See More Photos Below

Not long after, Stassie updated in influencer mode and for a little top-up cash as she promoted Doses of Roses, which receives regular name-drops from reality star Khloe Kardashian and model Lori Harvey. Whacking on yet more #influencer, Stassie then posted to promote affordable clothing brand Pretty Little Thing - the rival to Fashion Nova relies on micro-influencers as well as its major faces.

Kaley Cuoco Has Ridiculous New 'Trailer Rules' While Filming On Set

Miley Cyrus Admits She Had 'Identity Crisis' After Hannah Montana

Friendship With Kylie Jenner

Getty | gotpap/Bauer-Griffin

Stassie forms part of a squad surrounding new Hulu star Kylie, one that includes Victoria Villarroel and sister Sofia, Sydney Carlson, Kelsey Calemine, Noelia Ramirez, Olivia O’Brien, Drew MacDonald." The star now makes headlines on her own watch, though, with a Bustle feature seeing her open up on her confidence secret.

“Tell me if my makeup looks bad. [Or] If someone does something that upsets you, [don’t] just brush it off. Speak up and be like, ‘Hey, just so you know this hurt me a little bit,'" she said.

As to name-dropping Kylie, of course, the billionaire was mentioned.

They Go Way Back

"I've known this girl since I was literally 13. If you think that [because] we don't post a photo together for a month we're not friends, you’re insane," SK stated. For more, give her Instagram a follow.

Read Next

Must Read

Charlotte Flair Comments On Possible Match With Zelina Vega

Kaley Cuoco Has Ridiculous New 'Trailer Rules' While Filming On Set

Emily Ratajkowski Struts Streets Pantless In Leggy Versace

Inside Alexandra Daddario's 'Charming' 600-Square-Foot Starter Home

Alexandra Daddario Says Lady Gaga Is Her Best On-Screen Kiss

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.