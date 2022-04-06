Surfer Silvana Lima Shows Off Tattoos In Swimsuit

Even though today she has managed to gain sponsors because of her tenacity and ranking at the beginning of her career, Silvana had to fight tooth and nail for the sponsors she has and gained even more admiration from female athletes when she was open about brands being resistant to sponsoring her because she did not fit the mold at the time of what a female surfer should look like. She states:

“The surf-wear brands when it comes to women, they want both models and surfers. So if you don’t look like a model, you end up without a sponsor, which is what happened to me.”

Undaunted by the brands that refused to take her on, Lima brought attention to her plight with a social media movement, using the hashtag #FreeSilvana to assist in raising the funds necessary to participate in surfing competitions.