Surfer Silvana Lima Shows Off Tattoos In Swimsuit

Possessing brains, beauty, and charisma, Silvana Lima has the type of career that many other athletes would love to have. Because of her grit and determination, she has made a way for herself among the elite surfers in the world, redefining what female surfers should be and what they should look like.

Silvana Lima Represents The Total Package

In her Instagram feed, Lima demonstrates that is her combination that sets her apart from the rest, and her fans cannot get enough of her motivational posts via her social media networks. In one Instagram, Silvana looks contemplative in a two-piece swimsuit that leaves her toned arms and tattoed body out for public consumption and ready to take on the world. Lima is a bad-ass in a sport where there are few badass women!

Silvana Fought For Sponsors

Even though today she has managed to gain sponsors because of her tenacity and ranking at the beginning of her career, Silvana had to fight tooth and nail for the sponsors she has and gained even more admiration from female athletes when she was open about brands being resistant to sponsoring her because she did not fit the mold at the time of what a female surfer should look like. She states:

“The surf-wear brands when it comes to women, they want both models and surfers. So if you don’t look like a model, you end up without a sponsor, which is what happened to me.”

Undaunted by the brands that refused to take her on, Lima brought attention to her plight with a social media movement, using the hashtag #FreeSilvana to assist in raising the funds necessary to participate in surfing competitions.

Silvana Challenged The System, And Won

Previously, surfing brands turned to the standard idea of beauty on the beach, and this approach was in direct contradiction to what Lima was aiming for. Now that she has made a way for herself and inspired other women, Lima uses her platform to raise awareness of the issue, proving that she can look great in a swimsuit or speak out against what she perceives as a problem in the sport. In her opinion, women can be seen and heard!

Silvana Sees Victory On The Horizon

Now that she has earned the respect of her peers in the industry and the brands that sponsor events, Silvana has plans of domination on her mind, and there are several upcoming events where she is expected to compete for the top prize. Along the way, Silvana has kept in contact with her fans who help to keep her in the right mindset to work hard to accomplish her goals and never give up.

