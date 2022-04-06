CrossFit Athlete Samantha Briggs' Aerobic Exercises For Strong Arms

English CrossFit athlete Samantha Briggs is no stranger to flaunting her perfect body and her vigorous workout routine on social media to inspire her fans.

Apart from breaking a sweat in the gym with the help of sophisticated machines and weight training, Samantha also has a secret exercise regimen to make her body recover.

The 40-year-old athlete, best known for winning the CrossFit Games in 2013, recently took to her Instagram page and revealed that she has lately been opting for a lot of prehab/ rehab and steady aerobic workouts so that her body could feel good again.