Olympian Chloe Kim Displays Toned Legs Playing Tennis

The California native can be called one of the most excellent female snowboarders. At the age of 17, she won a gold medal in the Women's snowboarding halfpipe in 2018. She became known as the first youngest woman to win the gold medal. That was not Chloe's first record of being the youngest to win a gold medal. She won a gold medal at the X Games in 2015 at the age of 14.

She continued enlarging her gold collection and has won the gold medal six times in the X Games. That being said, the skilled Olympian topped up her title by being the first to win two gold medals back-to-back in the halfpipe in the 2022 Beijing Olympics.