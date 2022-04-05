Olympian Chloe Kim Displays Toned Legs Playing Tennis

Olympian Chloe Kim is not only making moves on her snowboarding career but is also dazzling her 927K Instagram followers with her exquisite pictures. The Olympian posted on her page images of her having a great time on the tennis court. The photos showed her trim limbs in her tennis outfit.
'Tennis Tings'
The Olympic snowboarder looked stunning in a white mini victory tennis skirt and a white sports bra. The sports bra had a touch of blue and red designs on the side. She held a blue and white tennis bat with a beautiful smile plastered on her face. The choice of sportswear displayed the snowboarder's trim limbs. The athlete's attractive legs and gorgeous figure were highlighted by the rays of the sun. Her fans took to the comment section to praise her for being a "Perfect beautiful ice queen."
Snowboarding Queen
The California native can be called one of the most excellent female snowboarders. At the age of 17, she won a gold medal in the Women's snowboarding halfpipe in 2018. She became known as the first youngest woman to win the gold medal. That was not Chloe's first record of being the youngest to win a gold medal. She won a gold medal at the X Games in 2015 at the age of 14.
She continued enlarging her gold collection and has won the gold medal six times in the X Games. That being said, the skilled Olympian topped up her title by being the first to win two gold medals back-to-back in the halfpipe in the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
Effective Single-Leg Workout
The Olympian commended her single-leg workout, which helped in providing her with the strength needed to achieve victory. Chloe told Insider that she leans mostly on pistol squats which can also be called single-leg squats and lateral lunges. These exercises focused on strengthening each leg.
The pistol squats helped in correcting imbalances and improving her balance and stability on each leg. The lateral lunge is a lower body workout that targets the thigh and glutes muscles. This workout helped in increasing the Olympian's hip mobility and flexibility. These workouts enabled the snowboarder to give sharp turns and perform stunts in mid-air during the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
Chloe Is Determined
Chloe revealed that she broke her ankle during her competition in 2019 at the U.S. Open in Vail, which was held in Colorado. She was able to get surgery, and the injury caused a pause in her snowboarding career. Being a determined lady, the Olympian did not give up and channeled her strength into various one-leg exercises, which came in handy in 2022. She shared clips of her workout with her Instagram fans, showing the high level of determination she had and her haste for a quick recovery. She is seen as an inspiration across the world for her snowboarding skills and her fierce determination for greatness.