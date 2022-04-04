Anthony Davis Gets Real On Playing Through Injuries

The Los Angeles Lakers have been the biggest disappointment in the NBA this season. They're currently sitting at a 31-47 record and two games behind the San Antonio Spurs for the final spot in the play-in tournament.

Their chances of making the playoffs are getting slimmer by the second, they've lost six games in a row and, to make things even worse, LeBron James was out of the last game due to an ankle injury.

Davis Knows What's At Stake

Giphy | NBA

Needless to say, James' absence has put even more pressure on Anthony Davis' shoulders. Davis is now asked to do all the heavy lifting despite not being 100% healthy, yet he claims there are no complaints on his side and will do whatever it takes to help the team:

“At this point, I know what we're playing for," Davis said, per Yahoo Sports. "If I've got to go through this pain — hopefully it's not the last four games, hopefully it's more — then, so be it. I know that, me, myself and my team, know I left it out on the floor. Just like I did in the playoffs last year as well. Give myself a chance — and help give our team chance. "I'm not going to sit down and quit if I feel like I can at least get out there. If I'm 60%, 70%, whatever, I think my 70% is better than a lot of guys' 100%. I want to help the team.”

AD Claps Back At The Critics

Getty | Icon Sportswire

Davis also called out those who've criticized him for being constantly hurt, stating he's actually rushed his comeback just to stop people from saying he's giving up on his team:

“This is what I've learned about injuries: Last year when I wasn't playing, people were saying 'AD's giving up on his team. It's the playoffs. AD has to play. He's got to play.' And when I went out there to play, got hurt again, they said, 'Who was his trainer? Who let him play?' So, what the f**k do you want me to do? When I play, it's a problem. It's a problem when I don't play," Davis added. "At the end of the day, I've got to do what's best for me and how my body feels. And we go from there. I'm not worried about who's saying what or who thinks this about me because none of them have stepped on the floor and played. And the ones that did play, they should understand. These aren't little ticky-tack injuries," he concluded.

Playing for such a storied franchise will always come with heavy scrutiny and criticism. Now, it'll be up to Davis to prove his doubters wrong and help his team orchestrate an epic and nearly-impossible run.

