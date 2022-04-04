Anthony Davis Gets Real On Playing Through Injuries

Davis also called out those who've criticized him for being constantly hurt, stating he's actually rushed his comeback just to stop people from saying he's giving up on his team:
“This is what I've learned about injuries: Last year when I wasn't playing, people were saying 'AD's giving up on his team. It's the playoffs. AD has to play. He's got to play.' And when I went out there to play, got hurt again, they said, 'Who was his trainer? Who let him play?' So, what the f**k do you want me to do? When I play, it's a problem. It's a problem when I don't play," Davis added.
"At the end of the day, I've got to do what's best for me and how my body feels. And we go from there. I'm not worried about who's saying what or who thinks this about me because none of them have stepped on the floor and played. And the ones that did play, they should understand. These aren't little ticky-tack injuries," he concluded.
Playing for such a storied franchise will always come with heavy scrutiny and criticism. Now, it'll be up to Davis to prove his doubters wrong and help his team orchestrate an epic and nearly-impossible run.