SZA Wins First Grammy On Crutches Wearing Jean Paul Gaultier

Solana Imani Rowe, professionally known as SZA, received her Grammy from the Recording Academy after four nomination losses. Although she landed the top spot on the best-dressed list of the night, the 32-year-old surprised the world when she arrived on crutches.

She revealed during a Variety interview that she fell off her bed the night before hence the need for a walking aid.

"It’s very funny because I fell out a bed right before it was time to leave and get ready for this. Like the day before, but that’s the way it goes. Everything awesome in my life has always come with something like very random, but it just adds to the energy."