SZA Wins First Grammy On Crutches Wearing Jean Paul Gaultier

Solana Imani Rowe, professionally known as SZA, received her Grammy from the Recording Academy after four nomination losses. Although she landed the top spot on the best-dressed list of the night, the 32-year-old surprised the world when she arrived on crutches.

She revealed during a Variety interview that she fell off her bed the night before hence the need for a walking aid.

"It’s very funny because I fell out a bed right before it was time to leave and get ready for this. Like the day before, but that’s the way it goes. Everything awesome in my life has always come with something like very random, but it just adds to the energy."

SZA Thanks Doja Cat For Their Collab

Getty | Kevin Mazur

SZA wasn't going to let a freak accident take away what turned out to be the biggest night of her career, and we admire the determination. Although Doja Cat asked the singer to say a few words of thanks, she didn't say much. However, SZA thanked her collaborator Doja Cat for letting her explore her creativity on the project in an Instagram post today. Thankfully it all worked out since SZA's verse was the soundbite on TikTok, which propelled it to the top ten of the Billboard 100.

"Thank you to God my ancestors my team and my Family !! Thank u @dojacat for having me on this song n letting me to whatever I wanted! Eff my weak ass bony ankles lol MAFEREFUN YEMAYA Y OCHUN 🧡💙💛💙."

Entertainment

SZA In Archive Jean Paul Gaultier

Getty | David Becker

The body-hugging chiffon dress with multi-colored floral applique down the center, which SZA wore, was an archive Jean Paul Gaultier gown from the Spring 2006 collection. It had a low neckline flaunting her booming bosoms and a mermaid cut skirt flowing into a long train. She paired her dress with moderate-height pointed-toe stilettos and forwent her signature afro for a center part silky smooth body wave.

Doja Cat And SZA's Grammy Win Moment

Getty | David Becker

As SZA wobbled her way towards the stage to accept her little Gramophone, no one expected Lady Gaga to be her "fairy godmother." The Italian-American singer and actress, who was a vision in blue, helped her hold her long train to keep from falling, as she made her way to the podium. Another cute interaction between SZA and Doja warmed our hearts when the CTRL singer called the Planet Her rapper out for her less than 5 minutes bathroom break. Doja wouldn't let "pee time" steal her big moment either, so she ran out when she heard her name!

See the cute moment Doja Cat and SZA accepted their Grammys.

Watch The Video Below

Giphy | Doja Cat

SZA fans can also rest easy now that she's broken her silence on the status of her sophomore album. She said it would probably be her most unisex album because it's projected to appeal to everyone.

Watch the Grammy Award Winning Song here.

