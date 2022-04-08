Emily Ratajkowski Topless In Unzipped Calvin Klein Jeans

Getty | Karwai Tang

Geri Green

Emily Ratajkowski was the perfect CK girl - while wearing very little - back in 2014. Long before supermodel Kendall Jenner and pop icon Justin Bieber were fronting the iconic American fashion giant, 30-year-old Emily was the CK celeb to watch, and one photo from the shoot nearly ten years ago is turning heads on Instagram.

The shot brought out significant topless action as the "Blurred Lines" star flaunted her cleavage in a bare-chested moment, with EmRata also going unzipped for a sexy finish. Check out the photo and more below.

Stuns Topless For Calvin Klein

Getty | gotpap/Bauer-Griffin

Scroll for the photo. It showed London-born Emily drawing significant attention to her famous assets as she skipped the shirt and went for only a pair of medium-wash blue jeans worn unzipped. EmRata further shouted out Calvin Klein via a logo white pair of undies as she stood by a plain white wall and cupped her bare chest with both arms.

Making it as much of an abs show as a cleavage one, the Inamorata founder sent out a confident gaze and her plump pout with a caption reading: "Posted in #mycalvins. Thanks @calvinklein." The post got over 113,000.

See More Photos Below

Emily no longer fronts CK, but she's hardly unpopular. 2022 sees her fronting luxury Italian designer Versace alongside singer Dua Lipa and supermodel sister duo Bella and Gigi Hadid. The brunette is also busy expanding her 2017-founded Inamorata empire, now popular with celebs from Kourtney Kardashian to Hailey Bieber.

As to the girl behind the glamorous photos, it's not quite what it seems. In 2018, Emily opened up on confidence, confirming that, just like everyone else, she has off days.

Days She Can't Stand Herself

Getty | Karwai Tang

Speaking to Glamour, the catwalk queen revealed:

"I have days when I literally cannot look in the mirror because I am sick of myself. I don't like how I look or I want to change certain things about myself. We are stuck inside one body, we can't see ourselves and we have no perspective on it."

Ignoring Hurtful Comments

Touching on social media trolls, Emily continued:

"You need to separate yourself from the feedback because as soon as you give weight to the positive it's hard to differentiate from the negative. The comments and the number of likes shouldn't be what defines your confidence, it should come from you enjoying yourself."

Emily is now followed by 29 million on Instagram. For more, give her account a follow.

