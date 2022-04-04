Vanessa Hudgens has been upping her fashion game - and her shirtless one. The 33-year-old former Disney star is now a firm favorite with Italian designer Miu Miu, and a photo of her in the sister brand to Prada has been turning heads on Instagram. On March 8, the High School Musical star dazzled from a Paris balcony as she rocked an edgy and fresh Miu Miu outfit, ditching her shirt for a blazer and bralette ensemble, and reminding fans that fronting Fabletics isn't her only clothing gig. Check it out below.
Vanessa Hudgens Stuns Shirtless In Miu Miu
Stuns In Shirtless Look
Scroll for the photo. Hudgens was looking hotter than ever as she posed backed by traditional Haussman apartment blocks. The brunette siren drew attention to her cleavage as she wore a plunging and slightly tie-dye bralette covered in the Miu Miu monogram - here, the star opted for a denim-like finish, offsetting her skimpy look via a gray and houndstooth blazer.
Vanessa further shouted out Miu Miu in a high-waisted and elasticated pair of shorts with a black-and-white waist detail, also rocking cat-wing eyeliner, heavy foundation, plus her dark locks swept back and tied into a ponytail.
See More Photos Below
Street photos from Fashion Week further showed Hudgens' shapely and tan legs as she rocked platform heels - a similar look was donned by French model Thylane Blondeau, also in attendance for the Miu Miu show.
"@miumiu," Vanessa captioned her Instagram photo as over 380,000 fans left likes. Vanessa has since updated to shout out a more affordable label, this via her latest collab with sportswear giant Fabletics, also fronted by actress Kate Hudson and singer Demi Lovato.
New Fabletics Merch
Five days ago, and while in a stretchy and pink-striped workout set, the actress stunned fans, writing: "The Sun-Daze Collection is coming soon💗💗💗 Just might be doing a little something on @fabletics today to give you some sneak peeks. Go follow so you don’t miss it ✨Use the link in my bio to become a Fabletics VIP to get your hands on this limited collection! #vanessaxfabletics."
Fabletics Picked Right
In late 2021, and opening up on her partnership with Fabletics, Vanessa stated:
"Each look is bold, colourful, exciting — and best of all, comfortable. I was beyond ecstatic when Fabletics approached me about being the face of this campaign, and even more excited when I saw the pieces in person. Once you feel this velour fabric, you’ll never want to wear anything else. The brand has reinvented velour for today’s modern woman.”