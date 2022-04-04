Vanessa Hudgens Stuns Shirtless In Miu Miu

Scroll for the photo. Hudgens was looking hotter than ever as she posed backed by traditional Haussman apartment blocks. The brunette siren drew attention to her cleavage as she wore a plunging and slightly tie-dye bralette covered in the Miu Miu monogram - here, the star opted for a denim-like finish, offsetting her skimpy look via a gray and houndstooth blazer.

Vanessa further shouted out Miu Miu in a high-waisted and elasticated pair of shorts with a black-and-white waist detail, also rocking cat-wing eyeliner, heavy foundation, plus her dark locks swept back and tied into a ponytail.