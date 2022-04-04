Famous Estonian Olympic skier, Kelly Sildaru, loves spending time around water bodies when not racing through the ice. The 20-year-old Bronze medalist spends time on the beach on her off days, so much so that if she's not surfing, she's taking an ice-cold dip in a lake. Last week, she won the Crystal Globe for the final skiing season in Switzerland, adding more accolades to her repertoire after making a record win at the X-Games in January. Here are some of the times Kelly lounged by a water body repping her major sponsors - ROXY and Red Bull.
Olympian Kelly Sildaru In Bikini Takes A Dip
Ice Cold Dipping In Viru Raba
Last fall, the then-teenager showed off her toned legs while taking a relaxing morning dip in a lake in Viru Raba, Estonia. The bog, situated in Harju County, is famous for its scenic lakes and vacation homes. A hint of her tight abs peeked through the sides of her ROXY cropped shirt while her black bikini bottom hugged her waist and flaunted her rounded bum.
The Olympian styled her blonde hair in a low bun and wore a navy blue Red Bull face cap over her head to shield her flawless face from the harsh sunlight.
Enjoying The Ocean Breeze
During her Portugal trip last summer, Kelly visited the Praia de S. Juliao beach wearing a mint two-piece bikini with an oversized ROXY white shirt. She left it unbuttoned while letting the shit fall seductively off her left shoulder to tease a hint of her toned forearm. Her breeze-blown blonde hair got platinum highlights from the sunlight, and she left the beach with a bronzed tan. Kelly enjoyed her walk along the coast, and she captioned the picture, "Ocean Breeze."
Staying Pretty In The Cold
Even though Kelly loves taking icy dips in cold seas, she still grimaces on impact sometimes. Here's a picture of her "trying to look cute when the water is ice cold" in the French Alps. The model/athlete posed in her brown cotton ROXY bikini featuring a square-cut neckline on the top and a thick band on the bottom. Her wet hair and forced smile indicate she had just emerged from the sea to take the picture.
Something New For The Summer
We expect new bikini and swimsuit content from the Olympic Bronze-medalist as summer approaches. We're also anticipating new vlog content from her YouTube Channel chronicling her next vacation so we can all live vicariously through her. Meanwhile, we'll leave you with a mirror selfie of Kelly in a ROXY bikini and Red Bull Hat.