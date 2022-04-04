Dua Lipa In Bondage-Style Versace At Grammys

Dua Lipa is currently front-page news for sizzling in a bondage-style and vintage Versace dress at last night's Grammy Awards. The "Prisoner" singer last night joined the slew of stars attending the 64th annual event held in Las Vegas, NV, and it was a harness and corset look as she went sexy in a back-slit and floor-length number.

The Grammys proved a big win for teen pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo, but everyone knows the high-profile event is as much about the fashion as it is the wins. Check it out below.