Gigi Hadid Cuddles With Cat Cleo

Cleo Hadid is the newest pet Gigi Hadid has to keep an eye on. While she may be just as photogenic as Gigi, the cute creature is only a little tabby cat rescued by the model.

Before Cleo's arrival, Gigi was mostly recognized for her amazing appearance and successful modeling career all over the world.

However, since Cleo's coming, Gigi is now known as one of those celebrities with a close attachment to their pets. The beautiful model even went as far as creating an Instagram account for her pretty little cat, even if not very active on it lately.

