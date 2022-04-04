Inside Jordyn Woods And Karl-Anthony Towns' Relationship

Getty | Stefanie Keenan

Entertainment
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

When Jordyn Woods and Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns started dating, they served the best couple photos and soon became social media's couple goals.

It has been more than a year since the lovebirds first sparked rumors that they were dating, but they recently revealed details of their relationship on Jordyn's Instagram show, Regular-ish.

In explaining how they met and started dating, Karl said, "Me and Jordyn met years ago knowing common people and just became friends. And ever since then, our relationship grew where we became more than friends. I'm not saying in that way, but just best friends. And then we started having a deeper relationship." 

During the show, the pair opened up about their relationship and how starting up as best friends helped them through difficult times. Keep reading to know more about the couple and their beautiful relationship. 

The Latest

Serena Williams Reveals Secrets To Getting Ripped Arms

NFL News: Robert Kraft Says He's A Big Fan Of Mac Jones

NFL News: Mike McCarthy, Jerry Jones Shared Their Priorities For Dak Prescott's Offense

NFL News: Patrick Mahomes Breaks Silence On Tyreek Hill Trade

SZA Wins First Grammy On Crutches Wearing Jean Paul Gaultier

Redefining Their Relationship 

Karl recently went through life-changing experiences, such as Karl losing seven members of his family, including his mom, Jacqueline Towns, to COVID-19. During that period, his relationship with Jordyn grew and became romantic.

Jordyn admitted that she still referred to Karl as a "brother" despite previous suspicions about their relationship.

"Two years before, I'm like, 'No, Karl's like a brother to me,'" Jordyn said. 

Karl added, "Literally there was never a kiss or anything. I was just best friends. We had such mutual respect for each other."

Entertainment

Kaley Cuoco Has Ridiculous New 'Trailer Rules' While Filming On Set

Kaley Cuoco demands some privacy on set, according to the new 'trailer rules' posted on her trailer door.

By Cha Miñoza

Being Best Friends Made All The Difference 

Getty | Rich Fury

The couple admitted that starting their relationship first as best friends helped them build a good relationship. It also aided them in communicating better when they had arguments. 

"I think it's kind of cool dating your best friend. We know each other. We know each other's hearts. We know each other on good days and bad days and we've been through a lot of bad days together," the NBA star explained. 

He continued, "Because of our close friendship when we got those arguments — just like every other couple — where it looked like, 'I don't know if this is going to work out or not,' it was our communication that got us out of there. It made us so much stronger and closer."

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Miley Cyrus Admits She Had 'Identity Crisis' After Hannah Montana

Jordyn Became The Perfect Replacement

During an appearance on Facebook Watch's Peace of Mind with Taraji, Karl revealed that Jordyn's appearance in his life as a love partner shortly after his mother's death may have had a deeper purpose.

 He said, "I feel, like, in a way, when my mom passed, she said, 'I'm not going to leave you alone. I'm a make sure you know who you're supposed to be with.'"

Kyle added, "A woman that meant so much to me in my life left my life to be replaced by another woman to take that spot."

 One Year Doesn't Seem So Long For The Lovers

Jordyn and Kyle celebrated their first anniversary in May 2021. Jordyn posted a sweet message dedicated to Kyle in which she expressed about their future.

The 23-year-old model admitted that it did not feel like a year already because of their close bond. 

She said, "It doesn't feel that long because we have such a close bond and because we were friends before."

In excitement, Jordyn gushed, "One year down, many more to go."

The lovers are closing in on two years of being together. Their fans can only wish their love grows deeper, and they eventually walk down the aisle together. Only time will tell if that happens. 

Read Next

Must Read

Lucy Liu Presents Muscled Legs In Outdoor Snaps

Tour Zendaya's $4 Million Ranch-Style Encino Home

Megan Fox Flaunts Abs As 'SpaceX Flight Attendant'

Lindsey Vonn’s Dating History: The Famous Names She's Been Linked To

Vanessa Hudgens Hikes Up Leg In Skirt

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.