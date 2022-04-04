When Jordyn Woods and Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns started dating, they served the best couple photos and soon became social media's couple goals.

It has been more than a year since the lovebirds first sparked rumors that they were dating, but they recently revealed details of their relationship on Jordyn's Instagram show, Regular-ish.

In explaining how they met and started dating, Karl said, "Me and Jordyn met years ago knowing common people and just became friends. And ever since then, our relationship grew where we became more than friends. I'm not saying in that way, but just best friends. And then we started having a deeper relationship."

During the show, the pair opened up about their relationship and how starting up as best friends helped them through difficult times. Keep reading to know more about the couple and their beautiful relationship.