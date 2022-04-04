Brooklyn Nets small forward Kevin Durant continues to establish an impressive performance since returning from an MCL injury. In March, the 33-year-old superstar posted incredible numbers, averaging 30.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 52.1 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from beyond the arc. Durant also started the month of April strong where he finished with a career-high 55 points against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night at Philips Arena. Unfortunately, despite his dominant performance, Durant and the Nets were still unable to defeat the Trae Young-led Hawks, who walked away with a 122-115 victory.
NBA News: Kevin Durant Calls Out Nets For 'Being Undisciplined' In Loss To Hawks
The Latest
Kevin Durant Slams Nets' Defense
Durant doesn't mind carrying most of the offensive loads for the Nets. What frustrates him in their recent loss to the Hawks is their performance on the defensive end of the floor. After the game, Durant called out the Nets for "being undisciplined" defensively.
"We're fouling early," Durant said, as quoted by Nick Friedell of ESPN. "We put them in the bonus early every quarter; 37-14 [difference in] free throw makes. And it's not 'cause of the refs, it was because we're reaching and being undisciplined and just playing too aggressive."
Hawks' Free-Throw Attempts Compared To Nets'
Numbers can support Durant's frustration over the Nets' "undisciplined" defense. While the Nets have a better field-goal percentage (42.4) and three-point percentage (45.9) in their recent matchup, the Hawks went to the free-throw line more than twice than they did. On Saturday night, the Hawks had 49 free-throw attempts, while the Nets only had 19. Aside from free-throw attempts, the Hawks also got more blocks and steals than the Nets. In addition to giving up more fouls, the Nets also committed 13 turnovers against the Hawks.
Nets Remain Optimistic
With their back-to-back losses, some people started to have doubts if the Nets still have what it takes to fully dominate the Eastern Conference and win the NBA championship title in the 2021-22 NBA season. Despite their recent struggle, Durant remains confident that the Nets can get back on track before the start of the play-in tournament.
"I can't come in here acting like I'm losing confidence," Durant said. "We lost some games and we're going to keep playing until it's over. That's how I feel."
Trae Young Demands Respect
Durant wasn't the only player who had a big night in the recent matchup between the Nets and the Hawks. Young led the Hawks to their fifth straight victory by posting a team-high 36 points, together with six rebounds and 10 assists, while shooting 41.7 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from the three-point range. After the game, Young said that he wants "respect to follow" his performances.
Sitting in the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference, the Hawks would also have to participate in the play-in tournament to qualify for the 2022 NBA Playoffs. However, if they can maintain their current standings, they would only need to win one game to earn a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.