NBA News: Kevin Durant Calls Out Nets For 'Being Undisciplined' In Loss To Hawks

Durant doesn't mind carrying most of the offensive loads for the Nets. What frustrates him in their recent loss to the Hawks is their performance on the defensive end of the floor. After the game, Durant called out the Nets for "being undisciplined" defensively.

"We're fouling early," Durant said, as quoted by Nick Friedell of ESPN. "We put them in the bonus early every quarter; 37-14 [difference in] free throw makes. And it's not 'cause of the refs, it was because we're reaching and being undisciplined and just playing too aggressive."