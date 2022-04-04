NBA News: Coach Tom Thibodeau Reveals Why He Opted To Start Alec Burks Over Immanuel Quickley

Recently, Thibodeau broke his silence on the controversy surrounding the Knicks' starting point guard position. In an interview with reporters, the 64-year-old mentor gave a simple explanation of why he chose to start the 30-year-old Burks over the younger Quickley.

"When you look at the combinations that have played the best for us, it's clear that Alec has performed really well because of his size and what he can do for us," Thibodeau said, as quoted by Fred Katz of The Athletic, via Twitter.