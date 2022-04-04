Kerry Washington's Routine For Toned Abs

Washington told Elle magazine that Pilates is her preferred form of exercise. She also practices yoga and likes to fuse the two practices. Her trainer pointed out that Pilates can be practiced daily, unlike most weight-training programs. Washington told Prevention magazine that Pilates allows her to focus on her health and her appearance in a way that isn't "abusive or critical".

Another form of exercise that Washington loves is water aerobics. She also swims, hikes, attends dance classes, and uses a Peloton bike. Keep reading for more on how she keeps her abs flat and toned.