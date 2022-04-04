Kerry Washington, an actress twice nominated for a Golden Globe, is known for her roles on Scandal and Confirmation. She is also known for her strong, lithe physique, and her unwavering love of exercise. In an interview with Prevention magazine, she noted that her workout is "really important" to her. Her perfectly flat abs are the envy of many, but luckily she has been open about how she achieves results and what it takes to reach her fitness goals. Scroll down to find out more.
Kerry Washington's Routine For Toned Abs
Pilates, SoulCycle, And More
Washington told Elle magazine that Pilates is her preferred form of exercise. She also practices yoga and likes to fuse the two practices. Her trainer pointed out that Pilates can be practiced daily, unlike most weight-training programs. Washington told Prevention magazine that Pilates allows her to focus on her health and her appearance in a way that isn't "abusive or critical".
Another form of exercise that Washington loves is water aerobics. She also swims, hikes, attends dance classes, and uses a Peloton bike. Keep reading for more on how she keeps her abs flat and toned.
A Strong Core
A necessary component of strong abs is a strong core. Trainer Juliet Kaska, who trained Washington, noted that the actress worked her obliques and her upper abs. But more importantly, she focused on deep core muscles such as the pelvic floor, the diaphragm, and the deepest layer of abdominal muscle.
Washington also works with Pilates equipment such as the reformer and exercise balls to assist her. When she prepared for Django Unchained, her trainer also incorporated scissors, toe taps, and bicycle crunches. Keep scrolling for more on Washington's fitness routines.
The Importance Of Mobility
Washington works with her trainers to maintain a full range of motion. This increased flexibility not only helps to relieve tension from the neck and shoulders but also builds core strength and balance. She has worked out barefoot to build the muscles in her ankles and feet, giving her increased stability. The flexibility and stability contribute to her ability to dance and do yoga, which in turn strengthens her core and abs.
Above All, Commitment
Washington's chiseled abs don't just come from workouts. She also eats a healthy diet and avoids sugar and alcohol. Her commitment to daily exercise and to overall health is ultimately how she reaches her body goals. Perhaps one of her biggest secrets is that she finds activities she loves and uses them for exercise.
Please remember to consult your doctor before beginning any exercise or health program.