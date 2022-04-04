NBA News: Anthony Davis Remains Optimistic About Lakers' Season Despite Losing Streak

With their current situation, the Lakers would need to pull off a miracle to turn things around in the 2021-22 NBA season. However, though they are on a six-game losing streak, Davis remains optimistic about the Lakers, saying that they have to believe that they can win the remaining games of the regular season.

“We have to believe," Davis said, via Lakers Nation. "I don’t think it’s hope. We don’t play off of hope… We have to believe. I believe. I know this guy to my left believes and everyone in that locker room believes. We got to go out and get it done. We have to win these games. We have to have that approach."