The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2021-22 NBA season as one of the top favorites to fully dominate the Eastern Conference and win the NBA championship title. With the "Big Three" of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook, most people believed that the Lakers could realistically beat any powerhouse team in the league in a best-of-seven series. Unfortunately, the Lakers are currently nothing but huge disappointments. Despite having a star-studded roster, the Lakers are out of the playoff race, sitting in the No. 11 spot in the Western Conference with a 31-47 record.
NBA News: Anthony Davis Remains Optimistic About Lakers' Season Despite Losing Streak
The Latest
NBA News: James Harden 'Twice Reassured' Kevin Durant He'd Stay Long-Term With Nets Before Demanding Trade To Sixers
Anthony Davis Still Believes In Lakers
With their current situation, the Lakers would need to pull off a miracle to turn things around in the 2021-22 NBA season. However, though they are on a six-game losing streak, Davis remains optimistic about the Lakers, saying that they have to believe that they can win the remaining games of the regular season.
“We have to believe," Davis said, via Lakers Nation. "I don’t think it’s hope. We don’t play off of hope… We have to believe. I believe. I know this guy to my left believes and everyone in that locker room believes. We got to go out and get it done. We have to win these games. We have to have that approach."
Can The Lakers Still Make It To The Playoffs?
Qualifying for the play-in tournament would be an extremely difficult task for the Lakers, especially knowing that three of their four games of the regular season would be against powerhouse teams such as the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, and the Denver Nuggets. However, it's not entirely impossible for the Purple and Gold. Despite losing their last six games, the Lakers are only one win behind the Western Conference No. 10 seed San Antonio Spurs.
Like the Lakers, the Spurs also have a tough schedule ahead of them. Their last four matchups would be against the Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Warriors, and the Dallas Mavericks.
Anthony Davis' Foot Not 100 Percent Healed
Since returning from an injury, Davis continues to establish an impressive performance on both ends of the floor. In their last two games, the 29-year-old big man is averaging 25.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.5 blocks, and 1.5 steals while shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from beyond the arc. However, despite posting incredible numbers, Davis admitted that his foot is still not 100 percent healed.
“I felt good. Last four minutes was definitely a struggle,” Davis said, after their game against the Pelicans. “Foot started getting a little sore, but up to that point, I felt really good."
LeBron James Dealing With Ankle Injury
As of now, injuries still continue to haunt the Purple and Gold. Davis may have already rejoined the Lakers but according to Sham Charania of The Athletic, James is currently dealing with a nagging ankle injury that forced him to miss their recent game against the Denver Nuggets. James sustained the injury in their previous matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans when he rolled his ankle after stepping on Jaxson Hayes' foot.
Though he managed to finish the game, James said his ankle felt "horrible." As of now, the Lakers are yet to make an official announcement if James would be available when they face the Suns on Tuesday night at Footprint Center.