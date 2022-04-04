Olympian Tara Davis showed off her toned abs in a "fit and fabulous" sportswear set in her latest ad campaign. The young Olympian first wowed everyone with her impressive track and field skills when she qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. She's also famous for her relationship with Paralympic athlete Hunter Woodhall and their favorite workout vlogs. Even though they had a primarily long-distance relationship initially, the couple committed to each other earlier this year in a surprise engagement and are getting married around Fall. Tara had already picked a wedding dress from the same shop as Simone Biles in Los Angeles.
Olympian Tara Davis Flaunts Fit Abs
The Latest
Tara Flaunts Abs In Leisurewear
Tara wore a blackberry two-piece athleisure from the USA fashion brand Celsius featuring high-waist thick-banded leggings and a matching long-sleeved cropped top. She wore her long black hair down and covered it with a snowy white ski hat, then paired her outfit with black sneakers. The bare space between her chest and waistline showed off her toned abs as she sipped from her Soda Can.
How Does She Work Her Abs?
Tara and Hunter do their workouts together in the same city, and their mantra is "work hard, play hard." Tara's typical exercises involve a dumbbell for snatches, pull-ups, press-ups, and other dynamic reps. She also adds chin-ups and abs circuits for good measure, ensuring she burns the fat in her midriff while maintaining its taut abs lines.
Workout Partners
The best part about Tara's abs workout is that she has a partner to motivate her throughout the circuits. You can see them cheering each other through their sets, like in the picture below, Hunter stands behind her as a spotter while she squats with a weighted bar. He wrote in one of their joint Instagram post captions,
"It's not what you're doing but who you get to do it with."
The couple has an admirable relationship and further surprised fans when they announced their engagement last September. They'll tie the knot a year after in October (all things being equal).
Pre-Olympics Training
At the beginning of this year, Tara announced that she was changing her jumping technique in the air to a full hitch to improve her chances of being the best long jumper in the next game. Hunter stood by devotedly as she practiced her jumps - a customary action between the couple.
Check out the video below for their pre-Olympic and Paralympic workout routines.