Olympian Tara Davis Flaunts Fit Abs

The best part about Tara's abs workout is that she has a partner to motivate her throughout the circuits. You can see them cheering each other through their sets, like in the picture below, Hunter stands behind her as a spotter while she squats with a weighted bar. He wrote in one of their joint Instagram post captions,

"It's not what you're doing but who you get to do it with."

The couple has an admirable relationship and further surprised fans when they announced their engagement last September. They'll tie the knot a year after in October (all things being equal).