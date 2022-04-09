Politics Of Murder: The Cold Case Of Chandra Levy

A geographical profiler discovered that two women were stalked and attacked by the same man on a running trail at Rock Creek Park after Chandra Levy's disappearance. The second attack led to police finding the perpetrator hiding in the bushes.

His name was Ingmar Guandique. He was an immigrant from El Salvador who came to the United States to make money for his family. While he claimed that he would never have killed the women he attacked, the knife he had in his hand said otherwise.

Guandique passed the polygraph test that authorities gave him on Chandra Levy's murder, but many believe that the use of a translator skewed the results. Regardless, the authorities took the test for what it was, and the case went cold again until 2008.

Chandra Levy's case made its way back into the media when the Washington Post published an article about how poorly police handled the investigation.

The article prompted a witness to come forward about seeing Guandique at Rock Creek Park on the day that Chandra Levy went missing. Additionally, Guandique's landlord said that the assaulter came home that night with scratches on his face.

If not for investigative purposes, the police revisited Guandique as a suspect to save their own reputation. Upon going to his jail cell, they found something disturbing.

Guandique had a photo of Chandra Levy hanging above his bed. Not only that, but on his body, he had a tattoo of a woman who bore a striking resemblance to Chandra. This put him right back on the list of suspects.

Yet, Guandique continued to deny his involvement in her death, and police lacked incriminating evidence until a key informant stepped forward. Guandique's cellmate claimed that Guandique had confided in him that he killed Chandra Levy.

The only reason that the alleged killer confessed this to his cellmate was that he had heard that rapists are often raped themselves in prison, and he wanted to be as transparent as possible that while he was responsible for Chandra's death, he did not rape her.

So, with this information, they indicted Guandique on first-degree murder in 2010. Although there was not a lot of evidence for his guilt, the prosecution took an intelligent approach to the trial.

Before the defense could do it first, the prosecution brought Gary Condit to the stand to state his alibi. When asked about the nature of his relationship with Levy, he refused to answer. He was not on trial for her murder, so the nature of their relationship was irrelevant. The judge agreed.

Then, the prosecution brought the two women that Guandique had previously attacked to the stand to recount their experiences. When one of them broke down crying during her testimony, the jury sensed the fear that Chandra may have been experiencing in her last moments.

Next on the stand was Guandique's cellmate, who made his purpose very clear. He wanted to help. He said that he had never been an informant before. He had been incarcerated for a while and had used his time in prison to turn his life around.

According to the informant, Guandique told him that he intended to attack Levy to steal from her, but he accidentally killed her in the struggle.

By the time the prosecution's piece was said and done, the jury was on their side. Despite all of the solid points that the defense made, they were essentially, defenseless.

After three and a half days, Guandique was convicted of Chandra Levy's murder. He received a sentence of 60 years in prison–A sentence that he would never complete.