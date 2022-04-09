Politics Of Murder: The Cold Case Of Chandra Levy

Getty | Getty Images

News & Politics
Gabby Etzel

The case of Chandra Levy rests at the intersection of a mysterious murder, a frustrating political scandal, and a never-ending path of lies.

A flawed investigation, a seedy Congressman, and faulty witnesses make for a crime story that is just as rocky and winding as the path where Levy's remains were found. A slew of uncertainties surrounding the circumstances of Chandra's death leaves a plethora of unanswered questions, the most pressing of which is, "Who really killed her?"

In fact, it seems that there is only one indisputable fact about the case: Chandra Levy was murdered in May of 2001.

Chandra Levy's Disappearance

Getty | DEBBIE NODA

On April 30, 2001, Chandra Levy, a 24-year-old graduate student, canceled her gym membership.

The bright young woman was finishing up her internship at the Federal Bureau of Prisons in Washington D.C. On May 5, she would move back in with her parents to Modesto, California.

Her parents, Susan and Robert, could not have been more excited for their daughter to come home. So, when May 5 came and went without any sign of Chandra, the couple naturally grew very concerned.

They wasted no time calling her landlord and her friends. No one had seen her, and she had not answered the door when her landlord knocked. By nightfall on May 5, they filed a missing person report with the Washington D.C. police department.

On May 6, the police went to Chandra's apartment for a wellness check. The sight before them was plain at the moment, but hindsight proves it to be incredibly disquieting. Her suitcases were half-packed, there were dirty dishes in the sink, and a blanket was left carelessly on the floor near the front door. It was as if Chandra had left the apartment in a rush.

Even with D.C. police on the case, the Levy family searched relentlessly for their beloved Chandra. Robert Levy took it upon himself to search Chandra's phone records. There, he found that his daughter had repeatedly been calling the same phone number.

He traced it back to a man who many believe to be the scoff-free killer to this day. However, this man was not just any suspect. He was a civil servant.

The number belonged to Gary Condit, the Congressman who represented Chandra's hometown.

Who Is Gary Condit?

Getty | Justin Sullivan

Gary Condit is, first and foremost, a liar.

While some might say that this would make him the perfect politician, his lies surrounding the case of Chandra Levy have rightfully obliterated his career in government.

When Robert Levy first questioned him, Condit denied knowing Chandra beyond a mentor-mentee relationship. As investigators would soon discover, this was not true.

Not only did Condit's sperm in Levy's underwear confirm a sexual relationship between the two, but there are multiple voicemails from Condit on Levy's phone in which he asks when he can see her.

Levy wanted to see him, too. In fact, Chandra Levy was in love with Gary Condit.

The student had confided in her aunt about her secret relationship with the older man. She had fallen so deeply in love with him that she attempted to get him to leave his wife to be with her. Although, the intern still had her grievances with the politician.

According to Chandra, Condit was controlling. He took extreme measures to avoid anyone finding out about their relationship. If another person got in the elevator with Chandra when she came to Condit's apartment, he would demand that she get off on another floor and take the stairs.

Two other women Condit had affairs with confirmed his controlling approach to their own relationships, validating Chandra's claims.

While Gary Condit did have a wife, there was more to his insistence on keeping Levy a secret.

Gary Condit was in the talks to run for president soon. Especially with how vocal he was in denouncing Bill Clinton for his affair with Monica Lewinsky, an affair with an intern would surely ruin him–And it did. His lie about the affair continues to this day, and his political career is nonexistent.

Gary Condit was ruled out as a suspect in the murder of Chandra Levy. His apartment was clean, and Dick Cheney was his alibi on the day that Levy went missing. This proved to be enough for the authorities.

Still, Americans have a deep mistrust of the former civil servant.

A Flawed Investigation

Getty | SHAWN THEW

With Gary Condit ruled out as a suspect, investigators were left without a lead. Surveillance videos from Levy's apartment expired before the police could get to them, and no witnesses came forward to give any information.

After two weeks without a clue, it became clear to both investigators and the Levy family that they were no longer looking for Chandra. They were looking for a body.

Technicians with the Washington D.C. police department managed to get into Chandra's computer. They found that she had repeatedly visited Gary Condit's home page, but more significantly, they discovered that she had been looking into the trails of Rock Creek Park.

Of course, the next step was for the authorities to search the area around Rock Creek Park. This is exactly the point in the investigation where things went wrong.

It might have been a miscommunication in giving orders, or it might have been a misinterpretation of those orders that led to the issue. Search parties were meant to look for Chandra on the trails of Rock Creek Park and 100 feet off of the trails.

This is not what happened. Authorities searched the roads leading up to the park and 100 feet off them rather than the park itself. No one would realize this mistake until years later.

Had they gotten it right the first time, they would have found Chandra's body right away. Instead, ten months later, after the occurrence of 9/11 wiped Chandra Levy's case from the media, a man walking his dog in Rock Creek Park stumbled upon a skull with bones scattered around it.

Dental records confirmed that the skeletal remains belonged to Chandra Levy.

Since her remains were found so late, there was no DNA on the scene. The medical examiner could not even tell exactly how she died. However, circumstances and the knots in her running pants proved that Chandra Levy's death was not an accident.

The Arrest Of Ingmar Guandique

Getty | The Washington Post

A geographical profiler discovered that two women were stalked and attacked by the same man on a running trail at Rock Creek Park after Chandra Levy's disappearance. The second attack led to police finding the perpetrator hiding in the bushes.

His name was Ingmar Guandique. He was an immigrant from El Salvador who came to the United States to make money for his family. While he claimed that he would never have killed the women he attacked, the knife he had in his hand said otherwise.

Guandique passed the polygraph test that authorities gave him on Chandra Levy's murder, but many believe that the use of a translator skewed the results. Regardless, the authorities took the test for what it was, and the case went cold again until 2008.

Chandra Levy's case made its way back into the media when the Washington Post published an article about how poorly police handled the investigation.

The article prompted a witness to come forward about seeing Guandique at Rock Creek Park on the day that Chandra Levy went missing. Additionally, Guandique's landlord said that the assaulter came home that night with scratches on his face.

If not for investigative purposes, the police revisited Guandique as a suspect to save their own reputation. Upon going to his jail cell, they found something disturbing.

Guandique had a photo of Chandra Levy hanging above his bed. Not only that, but on his body, he had a tattoo of a woman who bore a striking resemblance to Chandra. This put him right back on the list of suspects.

Yet, Guandique continued to deny his involvement in her death, and police lacked incriminating evidence until a key informant stepped forward. Guandique's cellmate claimed that Guandique had confided in him that he killed Chandra Levy.

The only reason that the alleged killer confessed this to his cellmate was that he had heard that rapists are often raped themselves in prison, and he wanted to be as transparent as possible that while he was responsible for Chandra's death, he did not rape her.

So, with this information, they indicted Guandique on first-degree murder in 2010. Although there was not a lot of evidence for his guilt, the prosecution took an intelligent approach to the trial.

Before the defense could do it first, the prosecution brought Gary Condit to the stand to state his alibi. When asked about the nature of his relationship with Levy, he refused to answer. He was not on trial for her murder, so the nature of their relationship was irrelevant. The judge agreed.

Then, the prosecution brought the two women that Guandique had previously attacked to the stand to recount their experiences. When one of them broke down crying during her testimony, the jury sensed the fear that Chandra may have been experiencing in her last moments.

Next on the stand was Guandique's cellmate, who made his purpose very clear. He wanted to help. He said that he had never been an informant before. He had been incarcerated for a while and had used his time in prison to turn his life around.

According to the informant, Guandique told him that he intended to attack Levy to steal from her, but he accidentally killed her in the struggle.

By the time the prosecution's piece was said and done, the jury was on their side. Despite all of the solid points that the defense made, they were essentially, defenseless.

After three and a half days, Guandique was convicted of Chandra Levy's murder. He received a sentence of 60 years in prison–A sentence that he would never complete.

An Overturned Conviction

Getty | San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers via Getty Images

The Levy family initially found closure in the conclusion to Chandra's case. Still, the American public were left unsatisfied for a few reasons.

Firstly, many were still suspicious of Gary Condit. His career was over, yet he continued to lie about the affair, which was certainly not a good look.

Additionally, the points that the defense raised were still hanging in the air, despite not being enough to convince the jury.

For example, it is hard for everyone except the MPD to ignore that a resident of Chandra's apartment called 911 on the night that Chandra went missing because they heard a blood-curdling scream in the building. The phone call went uninvestigated.

On top of this, when Chandra first failed to come home on May 5, her parents asked her landlord to slide notes under her door to let her know that they were worried. One would assume that these would stay near the front door, but the notes were scattered across the entire apartment when police came to do the wellness check.

How could the notes have gotten into her bedroom and on to the kitchen table if Chandra had already been killed at Rock Creek Park?

While the courts ignored these seemingly crucial pieces of evidence, followers of the case refused to let them go.

However, when a friend of Guandique's cellmate stepped forward with information on the informant, the state was forced to reevaluate.

She pointed out that Guandique had ties to the prosecution and that despite what he told the jury, he had been an informant before. More importantly, she claimed to have a recording of the informant telling her that Guandique had never actually confessed to killing Levy and that he had done it in hopes of shortening his sentence.

However, she managed to catch the entire conversation on audio recordings except for the one sentence that the police needed to prove the lie.

Still, the police now knew that the informant was unreliable. He had lied about not being an informant, had ties to the prosecution, and had not turned his life away from illegal activities as he told police.

Since this informant's reliability was the foundation of Guandique's guilt, the court overturned the conviction. Instead, the state deported him back to El Salvador in 2017, leaving the Levy family in shock.

Desperate for answers, they hired a private detective. He claims to know exactly who killed Chandra and that it was not Guandique. Even though it would have made sense for Chandra to run in Rock Creek Park when she had just canceled her gym membership, her skeletal remains were not found near a running path. They were found off a rocky horse path that no sensible person would run on.

He believes that she was at the park to meet someone and that this person killed her. As with both suspects previously considered in the case, though, he had no solid proof of it, and so he refuses to say the name of Chandra's suspected killer to this day.

Over two decades later, it remains unclear who was responsible for Chandra Levy's death, making for a case just as chilling as it is cold.

