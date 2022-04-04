Meet Kate Beckinsale's Furry Family Members

Beckinsale has two Persian cats, Clive and Willow. Clive is the eldest of the two at 15 years old and is a cancer survivor. He was adopted when Beckinsale's daughter, Lily Sheen, was a child and has been a long-term member of the family. The good-natured kitty frequently poses in costumes and hats for Instagram photos. Beckinsale noted in an interview with People magazine that Clive has an affinity for boxes and bags. He particularly cherishes his suitcase bed.

Willow, who is five years old, joined Beckinsale's family after she proved to be too rambunctious for her first owner. Although Willow also likes a bag sometimes, she prefers to sleep in random places like clothing drawers. Beckinsale noted that she is a handful but also very beautiful and affectionate.