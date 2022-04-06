Vanessa Hudgens In Bikini You Can 'Wear With Friends'

Vanessa Hudgens has been showing off a bikini look that "you can wear out with friends." The High School Musical alum, 33, is fresh from an Instagram post promoting her latest collab with retailer Fabletics, and it was a body-ody-ody affair as she lounged around in a tiny two-piece.

Fabletics, also fronted by actress Kate Hudson and singer Demi Lovato, has cherry-picked Vanessa for yet another partnership, and this one is ushering in Hot Girl Summer 2022 like nobody's business. Check out the photo and more below.