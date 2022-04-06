Vanessa Hudgens In Bikini You Can 'Wear With Friends'

Shutterstock | 1296406

Entertainment
Geri Green

Vanessa Hudgens has been showing off a bikini look that "you can wear out with friends." The High School Musical alum, 33, is fresh from an Instagram post promoting her latest collab with retailer Fabletics, and it was a body-ody-ody affair as she lounged around in a tiny two-piece.

Fabletics, also fronted by actress Kate Hudson and singer Demi Lovato, has cherry-picked Vanessa for yet another partnership, and this one is ushering in Hot Girl Summer 2022 like nobody's business. Check out the photo and more below.

The Latest

Understanding The Mass Suicide Of 39 'Heaven’s Gate' Cult Members

Kim Kardashian Struggles To Walk In Skintight Balenciaga

Alexandra Daddario Unzipped In Swimsuit Showoff

Jennifer Aniston Stuns Barefoot In Slit Dress

Salma Hayek Stuns In Plunging Slit Dress

Stuns In Tiny Bikini

Shutterstock | 842245

Scroll for the snap. It showed Vanessa looking fitter than ever as she chilled on a chic and white-cushioned lounger while poolside. All golden tan and cleavage, the brunette thrilled her army of followers as she wore a super-tiny and cheetah-print bikini in tan, with a plunging neckline definitely drawing attention to her assets.

Vanessa went retro in light and cat-eye shades, also posing with one hand to her head and the other by her toned thigh. She wore her dark locks curled and unfussily waved down her shoulders, then shared a gallery of photos including workout looks from her collection.

Entertainment

Christina Aguilera In Swimsuit Enjoys 'Moonlight Swim'

By Geri Green

See More Photos Below

Taking to her caption as her post gained over 900,000 likes, Vanessa wrote:

"Introducing my first-ever @fabletics collection: The Sun-Daze Collection!!!! 🤩This has been months in the making and now you can OFFICIALLY go check it out. 💜💜Mixed with lifestyle and performance pieces, I wanted this collection to be something you can wear out with friends, while working out, sitting poolside, doing your errands and everything in between! "

She added: "Each style, color, fabric, buttons, patches and so on are all hand-picked by me and I hope you love them as much as I do."

Jessie James Decker Buns Out In Bikini

Georgia Steel In Bikini Goes Risqué With 'Coconuts'

Offering Up More

Quick to follow was a BTS photo showing Hudgens in the same two-piece and getting glammed up as a professional hair and makeup team applied the finishing touches. Here, a little more provocation was sent out as Vanessa went miaowww with a facial expression and reminded her fans to "shop" the collection. YouTuber Tana Mongeau here left a like.

All Dressed Up

Proving she's still a red carpet favorite at this year's Oscars, Vanessa rocked up in an impossibly slinky and black Michael Kors dress, stunning in the evening look and writing:

"I’m so sorry for the Oscar’s spam but there’s just too many good pics to share of me living my best Audrey Hepburn life 🤣."

Read Next

Must Read

Charlotte Flair In Bikini Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction

Eva Longoria In Swimsuit 'Chasing Waterfalls'

Charlotte Flair In Bikini Says, "I Miss You"

Bebe Rexha Shows Off Curves In Swimsuit

Olympian Julia Marino In Bikini Enjoys Waterfall

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.