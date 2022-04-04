Serena Williams Reveals Secrets To Getting Ripped Arms

Serena Williams is arguably one of the most famous and iconic athletes ever. One-half of the Williams sisters duo, Serena took the tennis world by storm. She's become the face of the sport, breaking into pop culture with films like King Richard following her family.

While Williams is known for her athleticism, you don't have to be an athlete to get in shape. Williams revealed her secrets to getting ripped arms and physique. While it may take time to see results, follow along if you want to know how Williams does it.