Olympian Suni Lee Flaunts Toned Legs In Backflip

How does the 19-year-old maintain such a perfect body? Practice, Practice, and More Practice! That's how. Suni's career as a gymnast inevitably gives her a toned physique because of all the jumping, somersaulting, and swinging involved in delivering a perfect routine. She also has to do regular cardio exercises to speed up her heart rate and prepare her for the daunting challenges.

According to Fitness Reaper, the 19-year-old doesn't have a specific routine, but she works on her strength, flexibility, and conditioning.

Check out the video below.