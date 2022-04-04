Olympian Suni Lee Flaunts Toned Legs In Backflip

Olympic Gold-medalist Suni Lee is the star at Auburn Gymnastics after her perfect 10 scores propel the team to the finals for the first time since 2016. When she took a break from the Olympics, Suni didn't know she'd feel at home with the gymnastics team at Auburn University. She suffered impostor's syndrome after her epic win in Tokyo, 2020 considering the circumstances of her success (Simone Biles' withdrawal) and people reminding her that she didn't stand a chance against the then reigning champion. A year later, Suni's overcoming the doubts and proving detractors wrong by doing impressively well in Auburn.
A 10 Across Board
The gymnast delivered a flawless beam routine wearing a blue and white leotard that highlighted her perfect form. Her flat abs pushed against her stretchy gym outfit while the bottom framed her hips, showing her muscle contraction as she flipped in the air. The routine earned her another Perfect 10, thus qualifying the Auburn Tigers for the next stage of the competition.
What Does Suni Do To Maintain Her Body?
How does the 19-year-old maintain such a perfect body? Practice, Practice, and More Practice! That's how. Suni's career as a gymnast inevitably gives her a toned physique because of all the jumping, somersaulting, and swinging involved in delivering a perfect routine. She also has to do regular cardio exercises to speed up her heart rate and prepare her for the daunting challenges.
According to Fitness Reaper, the 19-year-old doesn't have a specific routine, but she works on her strength, flexibility, and conditioning.
Suni's Exercises
Since she was a child, Suni has been at it, and she's not stopping anytime soon. Her exercises include jumping jacks, high knee and butt kick jogging, wrist rolls (critical), lunges, chin-ups, push-ups, hip lifts, kettlebell deadlifts, and more. She prioritizes routines that impact her performance, hence the extra effort on wrist rolls.
Suni's Diet
Suni's diet isn't unique either, as she follows the typical athlete-acceptable meal plans. The Auburn gymnast eats lean protein, fruits, yogurt, low fat, crackers, tuna, and more. The nexus is for the meals to improve her efficiency and not pile on fat that she doesn't need. So far, her meal and exercise plans have worked, considering how well she's doing at Auburn Gymnastics.
The team withdrew from the NCAA regionals last season due to COVID-19 restrictions but has a fighting chance this year. Suni, however, would face stiff competition from Florida's Leanne Wong and her teammate Trinity Thomas.