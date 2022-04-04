Penelope Cruz Stuns In High-Slit Dress

The Oscars hold a special place for Cruz. In a 2008 interview, Cruz opened up about her love for the ceremony: “I grew up in a place called Alcobendas, where this was not a very realistic dream. And always the night of the Academy Awards, I stay up to watch the show. And I always felt that this ceremony was a moment of unity for the world because art, in any form, is and has been and will always be our universal language and we should do everything we can to protect its survival.”

Meanwhile, the night proved to be historic for both Cruz and her husband Javier Bardem. The two were among only two real-life couples to be nominated for the Academy Awards at the same time. Bardem and Cruz married in 2010.

“I don’t know if we were shy or trying to be too professional,” he told British GQ in 2017, via Page Six. “Anyway, it got to the very last day of filming and nothing had happened. So I thought, ‘F**k! We better get drunk!’ Luckily a friend of ours threw a wrap party and, well, the rest is history. Thank god!”