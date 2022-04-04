Penélope Cruz and a dress? Name a better combination. The Hollywood starlet doesn't have to dress to impress to stun. But when Penélope Cruz dresses up, she absolutely dazzles and steals the show.
Penelope Cruz Stuns In High-Slit Dress
Star Studded Appeal
Take Cruz's recent partnership with Vanity Fair for instance back in February. Only Cruz could distract from a Sandro Botticelli classic work of art. For the feature story in the magazine, Cruz donned a chic white crystal-trimmed mini dress. The dress was designed by David Koma with Loewe sandals to match.
A look at Cruz's Instagram, which has more than 6 million followers, shows the 46-year-old actor knows how to pull off a dress.
Penélope Cruz Stuns At The Oscars
Recently, Cruz was just one of many stars to take to the red carpet to celebrate the Oscars. But the star made sure to stand out. Cruz looked very much like Hollywood royalty, wearing a stunning halter gown designed by Chanel. The dress featured ruche bodice and buttons, along with a tweed bow to complete the look.
While many went for something bolder, Cruz stuck with a classic and true perspective. The star allowed her natural good looks to shine in a dress that complimented her figure. In a recent video, Cruz went behind the scenes on how the dress was made.
Making History
The Oscars hold a special place for Cruz. In a 2008 interview, Cruz opened up about her love for the ceremony: “I grew up in a place called Alcobendas, where this was not a very realistic dream. And always the night of the Academy Awards, I stay up to watch the show. And I always felt that this ceremony was a moment of unity for the world because art, in any form, is and has been and will always be our universal language and we should do everything we can to protect its survival.”
Meanwhile, the night proved to be historic for both Cruz and her husband Javier Bardem. The two were among only two real-life couples to be nominated for the Academy Awards at the same time. Bardem and Cruz married in 2010.
“I don’t know if we were shy or trying to be too professional,” he told British GQ in 2017, via Page Six. “Anyway, it got to the very last day of filming and nothing had happened. So I thought, ‘F**k! We better get drunk!’ Luckily a friend of ours threw a wrap party and, well, the rest is history. Thank god!”
Always Stylish
But Cruz doesn't need an award show to demonstrate her sense of style. Browsing through her Instagram, followers instantly connect with Cruz's fashion sensibilities. Take these stunning dresses from her “The Carmen auditions” for instance. Cruz is known for wearing Lancome and Mango and Chanel as well among her different brands.