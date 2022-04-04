There's a reason CrossFit Athlete Samantha Briggs' nickname is "Biceps like Briggs." The 2013 fittest woman in the world earned the name because of her insanely massive ripped biceps and arm strength. Earlier this year, she announced her impending retirement from the professional CrossFit competition after more than 12 years in the game. So, she decided to go out in grand style, giving her last season her best shot!
CrossFit Athlete Samantha Briggs Flaunts Ripped Biceps
Doing Rehab Routines To Keep The Biceps Fit
The CrossFit athlete returned to London for a three-week training before the semi-finals of the CrossFit Age Group Qualifiers in three weeks. She's joining her longtime friend and training partner Emma McQuaid for an intense session after staying away for a while.
Samantha indulged in rehabilitating routines doing arm raises with Kettlebells and steady aerobic work to "get her body feeling good again." She advised her 600,000 plus followers to start with a light Kettlebell if it's their first time as the exercise isn't as easy as it looks.
Latest Workout Tip
Samantha loves dishing out tidbits to her followers on how to get the perfect body. One of her latest nuggets of wisdom said,
"Another game changer has been monitoring my glucose levels. @supersapiensinc has given me an insight into how exactly what I eat effects my training and recovery allowing me to really dial in my nutrition to ensure I’m fueled optimally for each workout."
Upgrading For The New Season
This season, she upgraded her Wall Ball routine to 12ft, saying the previous 10ft set she did "was so last season." As she said last month, the leaderboard doesn't always reflect the work you put in, and that's why she flunked out of the CrossFit Opens qualifiers the previous month despite her apparent hard work. The 40-year-old took her loss like a professional and congratulated the qualifiers while joking about getting back to life's real pleasures - food and sleep.
"Now I’m ready to eat some real food and sleep for a day or two 😜Congratulations to all the amazing athletes who’ve made it through to the semifinals."
Forever The Women's Champion Of 2013
Fortunately, Samantha isn't done competing for the season, so her fans will see her in action during the Age Group Qualifiers before she finally packs her weight and retires. So, whenever that happens, the world will never forget her as the champion of 2013. At least she has a title to her name.