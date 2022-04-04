CrossFit Athlete Samantha Briggs Flaunts Ripped Biceps

The CrossFit athlete returned to London for a three-week training before the semi-finals of the CrossFit Age Group Qualifiers in three weeks. She's joining her longtime friend and training partner Emma McQuaid for an intense session after staying away for a while.

Samantha indulged in rehabilitating routines doing arm raises with Kettlebells and steady aerobic work to "get her body feeling good again." She advised her 600,000 plus followers to start with a light Kettlebell if it's their first time as the exercise isn't as easy as it looks.