Bebe Rexha Shows Off Curves In Swimsuit

Shutterstock | 564025

Ashabi Azeez

Bebe Rexha is a style goddess in swimwear. The American singer/songwriter takes over her Instagram timeline whenever she drops swimwear bombshells. In one of her glam show-offs, the music star left no stones unturned while basking in the sunlight. Check out one of her sun-kissed bikini glams.

Summer Wardrobe 

Shutterstock | 564025

Rexha's wardrobe is filled with some of the finest swimwear, and whenever she shows up on the internet clad in one of her stunning bathing suits, fans are usually glued to the screen. To top it all, the I'm A Mess singer has a body that makes swimwear appear more dashing. Rexha's social media boasts several of her bathing suit snaps, including a black bikini that left viewers in a frenzy.

Kaley Cuoco Has Ridiculous New 'Trailer Rules' While Filming On Set

Kaley Cuoco demands some privacy on set, according to the new 'trailer rules' posted on her trailer door.

By Cha Miñoza

Black-N-White

Shutterstock | 4559857

Rexha took over the timeline on Instagram with a black-and-white image that kept her back view on display. She rocked a huge hat, pair of dark shades, and a one-piece swimsuit that flattered her stunning figure. The 32-year-old Say My Name singer spiced up her appearance with a wrist accessory, and fans flooded the comments with different appreciative statements. She wrote in her caption:

"Wanted to give you a little real mass on your timeline today. Love you 🖤 #bootybyGod #everybodyisbeautiful."

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Miley Cyrus Admits She Had 'Identity Crisis' After Hannah Montana

Stunning And Inspiring 

Getty | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Rexha decided to show viewers how beautiful anyone will be without photoshopping their pictures in the name of following beauty standards. The singer/songwriter flaunted her natural looks in a snapshot posted on May 17, 2019, during a getaway at the beachside, and the image was as appealing as always. She red hot rocking a two-piece bathing suit, and she wrote about her zero attempts to make her frame look slimmer. She also noted in her caption, "Society can really fuck with you. Here is what a real woman look like on Instagram without photoshop."

Rexha On Self Love

Getty | Frazer Harrison

Although Rexha always looks stunning in any outfit, this artist has dealt with self-love issues, and she confirmed this in a clip once shared on social media. The Baby I'm Jealous artist broke down in her video as she explained how she had gained a lot of weight and felt uncomfortable in her own skin.

The Meant To Be crooner divulged that she hasn't been as active on social media this past year because she was no longer confident in her looks. However, she received a vote of confidence from Chlöe of Chloe x Halle who noted that Rexha will always be beautiful no matter her weight. The clip also received words of affirmation from other commenters.

