Bebe Rexha Shows Off Curves In Swimsuit

Although Rexha always looks stunning in any outfit, this artist has dealt with self-love issues, and she confirmed this in a clip once shared on social media. The Baby I'm Jealous artist broke down in her video as she explained how she had gained a lot of weight and felt uncomfortable in her own skin.

The Meant To Be crooner divulged that she hasn't been as active on social media this past year because she was no longer confident in her looks. However, she received a vote of confidence from Chlöe of Chloe x Halle who noted that Rexha will always be beautiful no matter her weight. The clip also received words of affirmation from other commenters.