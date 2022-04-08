Emily Ratajkowski Goes Sheer In Poolside Inamorata

Getty | Doug Peters - PA Images

Geri Green

Emily Ratajkowski looked stunning as she rocked a patterned and sheer dress while enjoying a poolside shoot that included beach moments last month. The supermodel, 30, opted out of a swimwear look as she shouted out 2017-founded Inamorata on March 24. The brand dropped a small gallery of photos on its Instagram - all showed EmRata in brand ambassador mode and killing it in the Luna Dress.

Emily had gone for a spaghetti strap finish as she flaunted her tiny waist. The mesh dress added to the collection of hugely popular print looks now retailed by Inamorata.

Stuns On The Beach, And Poolside

Scroll for the photos. They opened, showing London-born Emily on a gorgeous and isolated beach as she posed by lapping waves and against a setting sun. The mom of one, last year welcoming son Sylvester, gazed into the lens as she modeled the multicolor and mosaic-print mesh dress, one going partly sheer and showcasing the catwalk queen's famous figure.

Emily wore her long locks down and unfussy, returning for a rear view of the partially backless dress, then reappearing crouched down by an outdoor swimming pool and wearing cream strappy heels. The final photo showed the dress as sheer at the legs, where Ratajkowski posed, standing, turning around, and knocking the camera dead.

Getty | Karwai Tang

A caption to get fans to stock their carts read: "Meet the Luna Dress, just dropped in our newest collection. The perfect mesh dress to wear over your bikini or out for dinner. Online now ✨."

Emily was quick to leave a like, with fans dropping over 12,000. Emily has since updated stripped down to a beach-ready look. At the same time, her own Instagram documents another rec carpet appearance - five days ago, she attended the Vanity Fair Oscar after-party, wearing Armani.

Days She Questions Her Appearance

Behind the confident exterior, there's some insecurity with Emily, who has opened up about her mental health.

"There are days when I wake up, and I don't feel good. I think it's all relative, and I think that everyone can be critical of their body. It doesn't matter what you look like on Instagram," she told Elle.

Thoughts On Confidence

The Vogue cover girl continued: "I think that confidence isn't something that comes from what you see in the mirror. It's about how you feel, as cheesy as that sounds."

Emily joins the long list of celebrities currently retailing apparel, from moguls Kim Kardashian and Rihanna to reality star Jessie James Decker and singer Carrie Underwood.

