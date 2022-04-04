Sydney Sweeney Impresses In Busty Prada Display

Sydney stopped to take pictures with fans and sign a few autographs while answering interview questions about her career and thoughts on receiving the Madame Figaro Rising Star Award.

"It's beautiful and exciting to be here, and it's so amazing to see a show being able to pass through me," she said.

In her acceptance speech, she said,

"Thank you so much I would love to thank the Cannes Series and Madame Figaro for giving me this award. I am beyond appreciative and honored to have my work recognized. I would like to thank Sam Levinson and Mike White for believing in me and giving me a space to creatively help my characters and HBO for allowing them to beautifully express their vision."

