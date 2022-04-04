NBA Rumors: Heat Considered As Ideal Trade Destination For Russell Westbrook

For the Lakers, they definitely won't mind sending Westbrook and his massive salary to any team as long as they won't need to sacrifice a future first-round pick in the process. However, if Westbrook would be given the opportunity to choose his next destination, Ben Stinar of Sports Illustrated believes that "The Brodie" should consider demanding a trade to the Miami Heat this summer.

"The perfect fit for Russell Westbrook would be the Miami Heat ...HEAT CULTURE, surrounded by snipers who can shoot, and a place where they are about that HUSTLE AND PLAY TILL THE FINAL WHISTLE life," Stinar said on Twitter.