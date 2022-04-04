NBA News: James Harden 'Twice Reassured' Kevin Durant He'd Stay Long-Term With Nets Before Demanding Trade To Sixers

The 2021 NBA offseason featured the reunion of former Oklahoma City Thunder teammates Kevin Durant and James Harden on the Brooklyn Nets. After "The Beard" demanded a trade from the Houston Rockets, the Nets immediately grabbed the opportunity to pair Harden and Durant for the second time. Unfortunately, the Harden-Durant reunion in Brooklyn didn't even last for one season after "The Beard" demanded a trade before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

Instead of taking the risk of losing him in the 2022 NBA free agency without getting anything in return, the Nets decided to grant Harden's request by trading him to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and two future draft picks.