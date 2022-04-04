NBA News: James Harden 'Twice Reassured' Kevin Durant He'd Stay Long-Term With Nets Before Demanding Trade To Sixers

Getty | Dustin Satloff

Sports
The 2021 NBA offseason featured the reunion of former Oklahoma City Thunder teammates Kevin Durant and James Harden on the Brooklyn Nets. After "The Beard" demanded a trade from the Houston Rockets, the Nets immediately grabbed the opportunity to pair Harden and Durant for the second time. Unfortunately, the Harden-Durant reunion in Brooklyn didn't even last for one season after "The Beard" demanded a trade before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

Instead of taking the risk of losing him in the 2022 NBA free agency without getting anything in return, the Nets decided to grant Harden's request by trading him to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and two future draft picks.

James Harden Broke Promise To Stay Long-Term With Nets

Getty | Elsa

In a recent article, Logan Murdock of The Ringer talked about several interesting topics about the Nets, including Harden's relationship with Durant and his recent departure from Brooklyn. Murdock revealed that Harden and Durant's friendship "reignited" when they met at Sports Academy in Los Angeles. After Harden was traded to the Nets, he and Durant reportedly traveled to Greece last summer, where The Beard "twice reassured Durant that he'd sign an extension to stay in Brooklyn long term."

Kevin Durant On James Harden's Decision To Leave

Getty | Mike Stobe

The Nets were caught off guard by Harden's decision to demand a trade before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, especially knowing the assets they gave up to acquire him from the Rockets last summer. However, Durant doesn't seem surprised by Harden's trade request. With Irving's vaccination status and injury, Durant said he understood why Harden chose to leave them for the Sixers this season.

"You can try to look at it from his perspective: Kai's not playing, and I'm injured. He hasn't won a championship before," Durant said, as quoted by Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News.

James Harden On Kyrie Irving's Vaccination Stance

Getty | Elsa

Irving's vaccination status was considered one of the major reasons Harden decided to demand a trade from the Nets this season. While he didn't confirm the rumors, Harden admitted in an interview with ESPN that Irving's decision not to get vaccinated against COVID-19 had an impact on the Nets' performance in the 2021-22 NBA season.

"Very minimal, honestly," Harden said. "Like, obviously me and Ky are really good friends, whatever he was going through, or is going through, that's his personal preference. But it definitely did impact the team because, originally, me, Kyrie, KD on the court -- and winning -- covers up a lot of that stuff."

Nets' Title Hopes Still Alive

Getty | Al Bello

Despite losing Harden at the 2022 NBA trade deadline, the Nets still haven't given up on their hopes of dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title this season. Durant has already rejoined the Nets after recovering from his injury. While he still refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Irving is finally allowed to play home games after New York City Mayor Eric Adams lifted the mandate for unvaccinated athletes and performers.

However, the Nets' road to the 2022 NBA championship won't be easy. With their current standings in the Eastern Conference, the Nets would have to participate in the play-in tournament to have the chance to enter the playoffs this season.

James Harden Trade Boosts Sixers' Championship Odds

Getty | Nic Antaya

The Sixers hit two birds with one stone in their recent blockbuster deal with the Nets. Aside from ending the drama surrounding Simmons, it also enabled them to replace him with a more proven All-Star caliber talent who's a perfect fit alongside franchise cornerstone Joel Embiid. The successful acquisition of Harden at the 2022 NBA trade deadline has turned the Sixers from an average playoff team into a legitimate title contender in the Eastern Conference this season.

