Lindsey Vonn Shows Toned Legs During Knee Rehab

Lindsey painfully does half squats as she shows her followers the progress of her knee surgery. The multi-medalist asked that they ignore her "poor little muscles" even though it's hard. Another hard-to-ignore fact is the grimace on her face as she does her squats making us wonder if it's safe that she went zip-lining only a few days prior/after (we can't tell since we weren't there.)

Social media only tells half of the story, and with Khloe Kardashian's recent revelation that she doesn't post in real-time, one can't ever tell unless there's a timestamp when a picture was taken.

Before the surgery, Lindsey did squats with resistance bands and snatched weights to work her leg and thigh muscles.