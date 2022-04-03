Reigning CrossFit women's champion Tia-Clair Toomey-Orr means business as the Semi-Finals for the CrossFit Opens approaches. She topped the quarter-finals leaderboard according to Barbend reports, and she's not ready to slow down. As the reigning fittest woman on Earth, there's pressure on the athlete to defend her title, and she knows that. The Australian athlete is also working on losing the excess 20 pounds she gained while trying to qualify for the Winter Olympics Bob-Sled team.
CrossFit Athlete Tia-Clair Toomey-Orr Flaunts Shredded Abs For 'The Real Work'
Working Her Glutes And Abs
Tia-Clair hopped on her stationary bicycle to work her glutes and abs, wearing purple sportswear set from Nobull. The set features skintight leggings and a cropped sports top highlighting every part of her shredded body, from the biceps to the abs. She styled her curly brown tresses in a fancy bun that emphasized her beautiful blue eyes and structured face. Even though Tia-Clair looks serious and ready for business, she can't hide her beauty.
How High Can You Jump?
Preparing for the CrossFit Opens involves muscle strength training, hence Tia-Clair's persistence in high jumps to boost her leg strength. "Just a quick little warm-up to start the session today, seated box jump. How high can you go?" Tia-Clair challenged her followers.
Brooke Wells commended her efforts in the comment section, calling her "Seriously so impressive." The men and women in the gym watched in awe as Tia-Clair did her jumping routine.
An Impressive Quarter-Finals
Tia-Clair impressed everyone in the quarter-finals, proving why she's the reigning champ. The Australian CrossFit athlete lifted several pounds of weight, flexing her muscles, and ended with 18 points, making her the number one athlete on the Worldwide Quarter-final leaderboard.
Her ripped abs and biceps pushed against her Nobull gear as evidence of years of the hard work she put into her career.
Tia-Clair Declares The Competition Fun
As daunting as Tia-Clair's sets looked, the athlete claimed it was all fun! She asked her fans and followers what their favorite part of the competition was so far, and the replies in the comment section were diverse.
One commenter said, "Looking at your scores," and we can get behind that because they were impressive. Another said, "Watching you kill it," while some jokes about the rest session at the end being the best part (another point we can get behind.)
The next competition starts in May, and we'll see Tia-Clair work her magic in the arena once more.