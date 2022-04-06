Hailey Bieber Flexible In Splits Wearing Alo Yoga

Taking to her caption, Hailey wrote: "Stretching with HB," and she caught a like from someone who knows about stretching. Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin quickly left one. The blonde has also been opening up on her fitness and wellness, revealing:

“I’ve been doing hot pilates for around two years now. I first started going to a place in Brooklyn and then I discovered a place out here in L.A. that I’ve gone to for quite some time now."

“I find that when you do any hot class your muscles are more pliable and you’re stretched out easier. I’ve been a fan of hot yoga for a very long time too," she added while speaking to Us Weekly back in 2016.