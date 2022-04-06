Hailey Bieber Flexible In Splits Wearing Alo Yoga

Hailey Bieber has been showing off her jaw-dropping flexibility while rocking some skintight Alo Yoga. The supermodel, 25, is regularly snapped hitting up workout sessions in West Hollywood, CA, but she was already in training mode as she was photographed stretching out her world-famous legs for a dazzling split back in 2016.

Hailey, still single at the time and posting to Instagram two years before she married singer Justin Bieber, showed off her gymnast-like moves, also tagging popular brand Alo. Check it out below.

She's Flexible!

Shutterstock | 242987224

Scroll for the photo, one that didn't come courtesy of USA Gymnastics. It showed the YSL spokesperson stretching her flexible body up against a huge window pane and bending over for a perfect split. Hailey held onto segmented wood panels separating the windows, also hiding her face - but she didn't hide the body.

The Victoria's Secret face wore skintight leggings and a matching tank from Alo Yoga, drawing attention to her toned shoulders and back, with her sculpted legs also visible. Simple sneakers completed the gym-ready look.

See More Photos Below

Taking to her caption, Hailey wrote: "Stretching with HB," and she caught a like from someone who knows about stretching. Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin quickly left one. The blonde has also been opening up on her fitness and wellness, revealing:

“I’ve been doing hot pilates for around two years now. I first started going to a place in Brooklyn and then I discovered a place out here in L.A. that I’ve gone to for quite some time now."

“I find that when you do any hot class your muscles are more pliable and you’re stretched out easier. I’ve been a fan of hot yoga for a very long time too," she added while speaking to Us Weekly back in 2016.

Loves Her Cheat Foods

The workout queen also knows how to keep it balanced. Dishing to Elle, Hailey said:

"A cheat day for me, the first thing that I crave, I'll eat. That's my rule. So if I wake up and I want pancakes, I'm gonna eat pancakes. If I want a cheeseburger for lunch or for dinner, I'm gonna eat it. If I want fries, I'm gonna eat the fries."

Workouts With Kendall Jenner

Getty | Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin

2021 and 2022 have brought endless paparazzi photos of Hailey hitting up Pilates studios with model Kendall Jenner - the Hulu star is the main face of Alo Yoga. For more, follow Hailey's Instagram.

