Vanessa Hudgens Enjoys Freezing Snow In Swimsuit

Getty | Karwai Tang

Entertainment
Geri Green

Vanessa Hudgens has been impressing her social media followers by stripping down to a plunging swimsuit in freezing snow. The 33-year-old actress delighted her army of Instagram fans with a flesh-flashing share back in February 2021, posting all Moon boots and in an open coat as she showed off her fabulous figure and braved plunging temperatures - and a plunging neckline.

The High School Musical alum looked very Kardashian-esque as she posed in a dramatic long coat and choker, but there was a fun feel, too, as she matched a headband to her bright yellow boots. Check it out below.

The Latest

NBA News: James Harden 'Twice Reassured' Kevin Durant He'd Stay Long-Term With Nets Before Demanding Trade To Sixers

NBA Rumors: Heat Considered As Ideal Trade Destination For Russell Westbrook

NBA Rumors: Heat Could Acquire Julius Randle For Trade Package Centered On Duncan Robinson

NBA News: Anthony Davis Remains Optimistic About Lakers' Season Despite Losing Streak

NBA News: Coach Tom Thibodeau Reveals Why He Opted To Start Alec Burks Over Immanuel Quickley

Snow Bunny In Swimsuit

Scroll for the photo. It showed the Fabletics partner posing by an old stone wall and in snow.

Vanessa folded a leg slightly as she sent out toned muscles and her cleavage, wearing a very deep-cut and cleavage-flashing swimsuit in black, one paired with the big open coat and those fun Moon boots. The actress wore cute hoop earrings as she sent out a slight eye roll and smile, seemingly having fun and writing: "I saw @goldenbarbie wearing a bathing suit in the snow so I wore a bathing suit in the snow. 😉😝❄️"

Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston Stuns In Braless Slit Dress

By Geri Green

See More Photos Below

Fans are loving it. One replied: "You look absolutely gorgeous in that picture gorgeous. I Love that long black puffy fur trimmed hood winter coat you wearing. It looks nice on you and you look nice in it." Vanessa has since updated with a slew of bikini snaps, including a famous hilly hike seeing her clad in only a monokini and hiking boots.

More recently, the star has been upping her promo game as she continues her partnership with clothing brand Fabletics, also fronted by stars Kate Hudson and Demi Lovato.

'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Swimsuit

Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Braless Slit Dress

She's A Fabletics Girl

In a recent share and modeling a cute and striped pink workout look, Hudgens wrote:

"Sun-Daze Collection is coming soon💗💗💗  Just might be doing a little something on @fabletics today to give you some sneak peeks. Go follow so you don’t miss it ✨Use the link in my bio to become a Fabletics VIP to get your hands on this limited collection! #vanessaxfabletics 🌸." Vanessa joins the list of celebrities with brand collabs, from Zendaya with Tommy Hilfiger, to Selena Gomez with Coach.

Oscars Spam

Getty | Karwai Tang

Vanessa this year joined stars on the red carpet for the Oscars, sharing her Michael Kors dress on Instagram and writing: "I’m so sorry for the Oscar’s spam but there’s just too many good pics to share of me living my best Audrey Hepburn life 🤣."

Read Next

Must Read

Jessie James Decker Buns Out In Bikini

Georgia Steel In Bikini Goes Risqué With 'Coconuts'

Lindsey Vonn Swims With Sharks In Bikini

Miley Cyrus Lifts Leg In Skintight Gucci

Mandy Rose In Bikini With Buns Out

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.