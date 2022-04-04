Vanessa Hudgens Enjoys Freezing Snow In Swimsuit

Vanessa Hudgens has been impressing her social media followers by stripping down to a plunging swimsuit in freezing snow. The 33-year-old actress delighted her army of Instagram fans with a flesh-flashing share back in February 2021, posting all Moon boots and in an open coat as she showed off her fabulous figure and braved plunging temperatures - and a plunging neckline.

The High School Musical alum looked very Kardashian-esque as she posed in a dramatic long coat and choker, but there was a fun feel, too, as she matched a headband to her bright yellow boots. Check it out below.