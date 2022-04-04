Alexandra Daddario Stuns In Braless Tube Dress

Shutterstock | 842245

Entertainment
Geri Green

Alexandra Daddario stunned while showing off both her figure and her burger appetite after a massive Instagram outage last year. Anyone hanging around Facebook, Instagram, or WhatsApp will likely remember the big blackout of October 2021, one seeing hundreds of millions left disconnected. For HBO actress Daddario, it looks like the time offline was the chance to grab a bite to eat, and she returned to the platform with a massive welcome back and quite the look.

Going slinky, The White Lotus star showcased her tiny waist in a strapless dress, with the photo now topping 965,000 likes.

The Latest

NBA News: James Harden 'Twice Reassured' Kevin Durant He'd Stay Long-Term With Nets Before Demanding Trade To Sixers

NBA Rumors: Heat Considered As Ideal Trade Destination For Russell Westbrook

NBA Rumors: Heat Could Acquire Julius Randle For Trade Package Centered On Duncan Robinson

NBA News: Anthony Davis Remains Optimistic About Lakers' Season Despite Losing Streak

NBA News: Coach Tom Thibodeau Reveals Why He Opted To Start Alec Burks Over Immanuel Quickley

'Welcome Back'

Shutterstock | 564025

Scroll for the photo. It showed Daddario, 36, in a carpeted hallway and likely photographed inside a hotel. The Alo Yoga influencer was snapped candidly as she held out a plate with a juicy-looking burger on it - her other hand, meanwhile, held a bowl appearing to contain fries.

Killing it in her plunging and braless tube dress, the Baywatch bombshell smiled down at her burger as she rocked a bold red lip, also wearing a full face of makeup that accentuated her porcelain skin and attractive features. "Welcome back to Instagram," she captioned the photo for her 22.4 million followers on her account. More snaps after it.

Entertainment

Kaley Cuoco Has Ridiculous New 'Trailer Rules' While Filming On Set

Kaley Cuoco demands some privacy on set, according to the new 'trailer rules' posted on her trailer door.

By Cha Miñoza

See More Photos Below

Alexandra didn't tag any brands here, but the star has been rocking plenty over the pandemic, from Carolina Herrera to luxury Versace. Daddario is now also fronting a brand, although her Alo Yoga posts are more gym-ready than for the red carpet. She joins supermodel Kendall Jenner in promoting the brand also adored by the likes of Hailey Bieber and Kaley Cuoco.

Daddario has also been making COVID headlines for opening up on life in lockdown, this as easing travel measures permit her to jet back out to Hawaii to shoot Season 2 of The White Lotus.

Miley Cyrus Admits She Had 'Identity Crisis' After Hannah Montana

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Revealing Her Self Care

Getty | Lionel Hahn

Speaking to Byrdie last year, Daddario revealed:

"I’ve tried to get into meditation more. I've also focused on connecting with people. It's about not letting people into your life who don't serve you and refocusing who you have around you. I also do a lot of yoga now that yoga is open. And I have a wonderful partner who's helped me throughout this reopening journey. I feel very lucky, having someone to go through it with." 

No Hugs For Her, Either

The newly-engaged star continued: "During the pandemic, your way of processing things is different because you can't hug everybody and talk about it. So you process all of these painful experiences very differently than if the world were open."

Read Next

Must Read

Miley Cyrus Admits She Had 'Identity Crisis' After Hannah Montana

Christina Aguilera Acting Roles You Forgot About

Lucy Liu Presents Muscled Legs In Outdoor Snaps

Lindsey Vonn’s Dating History: The Famous Names She's Been Linked To

Vanessa Hudgens Hikes Up Leg In Skirt

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.