Bella Hadid keeps her family game strong while in a thigh-skimming Versace look. The supermodel now fronts the luxury fashion giant alongside sister Gigi Hadid, and it was a siblings affair and a CEO one last month as she posed with Donatella Versace.

Bella, 25, was snapped outdoors and backed by a giant Versace billboard showing her sister act campaign, also rocking a retro '90s two-piece that was leggy and bright. Check out the photo and more below.