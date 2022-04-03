Brooke Burke Stuns In Just A Towel

Brooke Burke, 50, recently released a steamy picture showing off her toned body on her Instagram. The fitness instructor started a new beauty campaign which she can't wait to share with her almost 500,000 followers. Meanwhile, she gave them a taste of what was to come by sharing her B-T-S image.

Brooke's already conquered the fitness and wellness scene, so beauty is the next on her agenda of things to explore. It's not surprising because many celebrity businesswomen have multiple branches, like Kim Kardashian with her makeup, skincare, shapewear set, and Rihanna with Fenty (beauty, Skin, and Lingerie).