Brooke Burke Stuns In Just A Towel

Brooke Burke, 50, recently released a steamy picture showing off her toned body on her Instagram. The fitness instructor started a new beauty campaign which she can't wait to share with her almost 500,000 followers. Meanwhile, she gave them a taste of what was to come by sharing her B-T-S image.

Brooke's already conquered the fitness and wellness scene, so beauty is the next on her agenda of things to explore. It's not surprising because many celebrity businesswomen have multiple branches, like Kim Kardashian with her makeup, skincare, shapewear set, and Rihanna with Fenty (beauty, Skin, and Lingerie).

Brooke Makes Everything Look Good

Even underneath the shapeless towel, Brooke's tone body stands out and makes it look like a cute dress. She sits on the edge of her bathtub with her legs crossed, showing off the toned muscle on her lower limbs. The 50-year-old also has a bright smile on her shiny, smooth skin - a testament that whatever she used (which is coming soon) is working. She wrote in her caption,

"Good morning ✨ BTS from my new beauty campaign. Can’t wait to share my beauty routine next week."

A Poetic Teaser

The businesswoman teased her upcoming beauty brand recently with a sexy black and white picture of her back silhouette - naked. She added an insightful poem in the caption so fans couldn't pick up on the hint as quickly as the BTS shoot's caption.

"Are you brave enough to lay naked in the moonlight? Are you willing to be still and listen to the language of your soul? Are you ready to bask in the space of self discovery? She is vulnerable, she is fragile, she is brave, she is powerful, she is beautiful, waiting for the new moon 🌚."

How Does Brooke Maintain A Healthy Skin

Part of maintaining healthy skin is eating a balanced diet. Brooke shared what she eats in a day with her followers, and it includes Celery Juice, Coffee, Oatmeal with almond butter, fruits and nuts, Chicken Kebab, rice, hummus & salad. According to Prevention, the fitness instructor uses skincare products containing Hyaluronic acid, Aloe Vera, Vitamins E, and B5 to moisturize her skin.

She told Hollywood Life last year,

"Dopamine, adrenaline, vitamin D, going outside — all these things, what we put in our body, how we treat our body, how we talk to ourselves. I promise you, your head is listening. Your body is listening to everything that your head is saying and believing it."

Stay Tuned

The new week starts tomorrow, so we'll expect updates about the Beauty products from Brooke anytime soon.

