NBA Rumors: Myles Turner & Buddy Hield To Knicks, Julius Randle & Kemba Walker To Pacers In Proposed Trade

After being officially eliminated from playoff contention in the 2021-22 NBA season, the New York Knicks are set to undergo a huge roster overhaul this summer. Aside from targeting big names who would complement RJ Barrett on the court, the Knicks are also expected to get rid of players who no longer fit their long-term plans. One of the potential trade candidates in New York is veteran power forward Julius Randle.

It may have only been less than a year since the Knicks rewarded Randle with a massive contract extension but with his underwhelming performance this season, rumors are circulating that they will explore trading him in the 2022 NBA offseason.