Kendall Jenner In Frontless Shirt For Alo Yoga

Kendall Jenner has been rocking a bold and completely frontless top while modeling another killer look for Alo Yoga. The supermodel, 26, continues to expand her grip over famous brands as she goes #partner or #ambassador - it's the former for activewear brand Alo.

In December 2021, the new Hulu star flaunted her world-famous body for the brand also fronted by HBO actress Alexandra Daddario. It was abs and cleavage galore as Kendall stunned the camera. In fact, she did it while barely showing her face. Check it out below.

Stuns In Alo Yoga

Getty | MEGA

Scroll for the photo. Kendall had modeled the $54 "Splendor Bra" in black, also rocking a $52 shrug that came clingy, black, and long-sleeved. The frontless top afforded a bolero finish, with Jenner also seen in the $108 high-waisted "flutter" legging.

She posed with her rock-hard abs on show, peeping hints of her gorgeous facial features as she was snapped slightly in motion and with one hand a little blurred. The 818 tequila founder also wore her hair down and unfussy—more after the snap.

See More Photos Below

Kendall is regularly photographed head-to-toe in Alo as she hits up Pilates studios in West Hollywood, CA - often with model gal pal Hailey Baldwin. 36-year-old sitcom star Kaley Cuoco also adores the brand.

The sister to Kylie Jenner has also spoken out about her wellness philosophies, including plenty of cardio and strength work. "I prefer to work out in the morning. To stay toned, I do a lot of ab work with my trainer, Gunnar Peterson, and occasionally I'll take a kickboxing class," she's stated.

When Lunch Is Quick

Touching on her diet as she spoke to Harper's Bazaar, the reality star continued: "Most of the time lunch is really quick. I typically eat lean chicken and brown rice, and am always snacking on raw veggies with dip and hummus. I wish I had more time to do grocery shopping because I like picking out my own vegetables."

Kendall is known for her massive appetite, with favorites including pizza and her mom's pasta with peas - the first thing she eats when touching down in L.A. after traveling.

Keeping It Healthy

Getty | Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin

Kendall also dished on a healthy and refreshing favorite, continuing: "I'm also obsessed with frozen yogurt. I could eat it every day, but I aim for twice a week to treat myself. I usually get the classic Tart flavor from Go Greek."

