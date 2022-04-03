Jamie Anderson first came to the general public's attention in 2014 after winning the first Olympic gold medal in snowboard slopestyle. However, she had already achieved so much in her career before then.

Jamie won the ESPY for female action sports athletes for the first time in 2012 and has since reclaimed it twice more. She's one of the most successful snowboarders in the world and intends to keep it that way for a long time.

Besides her career achievements, the talented snowboarder is known for her stunning abs. She has admitted that abs workouts are her favorite. Jamie is an inspiration for anyone interested in developing sculpted abs.

Read on to see how the snowboarder works out to keep fit.