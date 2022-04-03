Olympian Jamie Anderson Reveals Her Abs Workout Routines

Shutterstock | 3695024

Health & Lifestyle
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

Jamie Anderson first came to the general public's attention in 2014 after winning the first Olympic gold medal in snowboard slopestyle. However, she had already achieved so much in her career before then. 

Jamie won the ESPY for female action sports athletes for the first time in 2012 and has since reclaimed it twice more. She's one of the most successful snowboarders in the world and intends to keep it that way for a long time.

Besides her career achievements, the talented snowboarder is known for her stunning abs. She has admitted that abs workouts are her favorite. Jamie is an inspiration for anyone interested in developing sculpted abs.

Read on to see how the snowboarder works out to keep fit.

The Latest

Lucy Liu Presents Muscled Legs In Outdoor Snaps

CrossFit Athlete Tia-Clair Toomey-Orr Flaunts Shredded Abs For 'The Real Work'

Brooke Burke Displays Her Formed Abs In Workout Post

Kelly Sildaru Flaunts Abs In Leggings And Sports Bra Set

Halle Berry Brandishes Muscled Limbs In Photoshoot Session

Jamie Works Out With A Trainer 

Like most athletes, Jamie works out with a personal trainer to achieve her fitness goals

"I love abs! They bring the whole body together. I focus on a lot of core exercises with my trainer and in my yoga practice," she told TODAY. com.

Health & Lifestyle

Margot Robbie Pantless Flaunts Toned Legs

By Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

She Only Works Out In The Gym During Summer And Fall

Shutterstock | 564025

The gym is not Jamie's favorite workout place, but she works out there in the summer and fall seasons.

"I really only work out in the gym in summer and fall because I'm on the road so much. But I always go to yoga — I do core fusion and Vinyasa," she revealed. 

Sydney Sweeney Braless In Sheer Miu Miu

Olympian Eileen Gu Flaunts Curvy Backside

Jamies Does Mountain Bikes And Walks

The snowboarder admitted that she works very hard to build her toned muscles. According to her, she rides up the mountains and takes a walk in the morning. In addition, she engages in a lot of stretches. 

"I also mountain bike and take walks in the morning, and also take time to get rest and stretch. I'm not really strength-training now — it's more about maintaining and staying balanced, not overrunning my body. In the fall, I train really hard to build up muscle tone and endurance," Jamie said. 

Jamie Is A Vegetarian 

Giphy | NBC Olympics

Although Jamie admitted to eating a small amount of meat, she revealed she is a vegetarian and prioritizes eating healthy. 

"I always try to eat healthy — pure, organic, whole foods. I eat a little bit of meat, but I'm mostly vegetarian. I drink a green shake that's filled with amino acids — it's called Tonic Alchemy," the 31-year-old revealed. 

Jamie does all she can to achieve her fitness goals and reminds herself that she is grateful to be living out those goals. She is an ideal example of how keeping fit brings out the best in an individual. 

Read Next

Must Read

Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Braless Slit Dress

Mandy Rose In Bikini With Buns Out

Miley Cyrus Lifts Leg In Skintight Gucci

Salma Hayek In Bikini For Outdoor Pool Float

Lindsey Vonn Swims With Sharks In Bikini

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.