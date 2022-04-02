Carrie Underwood Wows In Sheer Glitter Minidress

Getty | Mindy Small

Entertainment
Geri Green

Carrie Underwood never fails to impress. The country singer, 39, is looking better than ever as she approaches 40, including her recent Dolce & Gabbana showoff. An older photo of Carrie has been turning heads on Instagram, though - while over 10 million are subscribed to the "Cry Pretty" singer's updates, plenty more continue to scour the platform for unshared or throwback shots of her.

Carrie had gone sheer and in a wowing and sparkly minidress for the 2016 CMA Awards, showing off her killer legs and waistline, and the look hasn't been forgotten.

The Latest

NBA Rumors: Myles Turner & Buddy Hield To Knicks, Julius Randle & Kemba Walker To Pacers In Proposed Trade

NFL News: Patriots' Robert Kraft Expects A Breakout Year From Mac Jones

Kelly Ripa In Throwback Snap Flaunts Sinewy Legs

CrossFit Athlete Annie Thorisdottir Shows Arms Strength In Upside-Down Press-Ups

Liam Hemsworth Has Staring Contest With His Dog

Stuns In Glitter Minidress

Getty | Ethan Miller

Scroll for the photo. Underwood, who boasts 23 CMT Awards to her name, was photographed all smiles as she dazzled in a one-sleeved and futuristic minidress in shimmering gunmetal. The 'Anya Shimmering Dress' came with a high neckline and segmented hard metal panels across it, but with a sheer finish and a thigh-skimming length, there was a sexy edge taking center stage.

Carrie, now rocking long locks, went for a shorter and bouffant blow-out as she grinned for the camera, also sporting dramatic dark eye makeup, heavy bronzer, plus a matte nude lip.

Celebrities

Thylane Blondeau: 10 Surprising Facts About The 'World's Most Beautiful Girl'

Thylane Blondeau is more than just a pretty face.

By Alexandra Lozovschi

See More Photos Below

In 2021, Carrie walked away with yet another win, snagging CMT Video of the Year at the CMT Awards. "Fans, thank you so much, fans," she said while accepting the award. "You guys, you are the reason we are all here doing what we do, doing what we love, making music videos."

"John Legend, thank you for sending me this incredible song and agreeing to sing with me on it and making this incredible video that I am so proud of, and congratulations on what I think is your first CMT Award!" she added.

Chanel West Coast Shares BTS Secrets of 'Ridiculousness'

Kate Beckinsale Stuns In Monochrome Dress

Las Vegas Residency

December 2021 marked the start of Carrie's Las Vegas Residency, and performances have been steady. Sharing a recent stage shot from Sin City, the "Southbound" hitmaker rocked leggy shorts as she flashed her toned pins and wrote: "Just another day at the office…💥💥💥What a fantastic crowd tonight! Thanks for rocking out with us! @resortsworldlv #REFLECTION 📸: @jeffjohnsonimages."

Running CALIA by Carrie

Getty | Kevin Mazur

Carrie continues her music career amid her entrepreneur one. She's been running CALIA by Carrie clothing since 2015. In 2020, she dropped her popular Fit52 workout app, one now featuring joint workouts with husband Mike Fisher. The singer is also an ambassador for Body Armour sports drinks, regularly promoting them on her Instagram.

Read Next

Must Read

Kaley Cuoco Has Ridiculous New 'Trailer Rules' While Filming On Set

Miley Cyrus Admits She Had 'Identity Crisis' After Hannah Montana

Thylane Blondeau: 10 Surprising Facts About The 'World's Most Beautiful Girl'

Inside Alexandra Daddario's 'Charming' 600-Square-Foot Starter Home

Hailey Bieber Discusses Relationship Red Flags on 'Ellen'

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.