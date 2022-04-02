Carrie Underwood Wows In Sheer Glitter Minidress

Carrie Underwood never fails to impress. The country singer, 39, is looking better than ever as she approaches 40, including her recent Dolce & Gabbana showoff. An older photo of Carrie has been turning heads on Instagram, though - while over 10 million are subscribed to the "Cry Pretty" singer's updates, plenty more continue to scour the platform for unshared or throwback shots of her.

Carrie had gone sheer and in a wowing and sparkly minidress for the 2016 CMA Awards, showing off her killer legs and waistline, and the look hasn't been forgotten.