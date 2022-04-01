NBA Rumors: Heat Could Emerge As A Threat To Sixers In Re-Signing James Harden In 2022 Free Agency

Getty | Nic Antaya

Sports
JB Baruelo

The Philadelphia 76ers made one of the biggest trades during the 2021-22 NBA season. Hours before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, the Sixers have agreed to send Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and future draft picks to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for All-Star shooting guard James Harden. After successfully pairing Harden with Joel Embiid, the Sixers immediately became one of the heavy favorites to fully dominate the Eastern Conference and win the NBA championship title this year.

However, trading for Harden came with a huge risk for the Sixers. "The Beard" has a player option in his contract that will allow him to become an unrestricted free agent in the 2022 NBA offseason.

The Latest

Inflation Is Outpacing Wages, Economist Warns

NFL News: Todd Bowles Says He'll Run The Bucs His Own Way

NFL News: Matt LaFleur Reveals His Reaction To Aaron Rodgers' Comeback

NFL Rumors: Jerry Jones Made 'Several Payments' To Woman Who Filed A Paternity Lawsuit Against Him

NBA Rumors: Proposed Lakers-Spurs Trade Sends Russell Westbrook To San Antonio For Three Players

Heat To Pursue James Harden In Free Agency

Getty | Nic Antaya

Though there were reports that he's planning to opt into the final year of his contract, Harden is yet to make it official. If he changes his mind and decides to test the free agency market, several teams will surely be lining up to steal him from the Sixers. According to Brett Siegel of NBA Analysis Network, one of the biggest threats to the Sixers in re-signing Harden is the Miami Heat.

"Should he become a free agent, the only team in my mind that has a real chance at pursuing James Harden away from the Philadelphia 76ers is the Miami Heat," Siegel said. "Never underestimate the powers of Pat Riley and the Heat’s front-office, especially after they were able to convince LeBron James to team up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh years back."

Sports

WWE Carmella In Bikini Says "Xpensive"

By chisom

Sign-And-Trade Deal

Getty | Tim Nwachukwu

Though they are yet to talk about their plans for the 2022 NBA offseason, targeting Harden would make a lot of sense for the Heat, especially if they once again fall short of achieving their main goal this season. However, even if they manage to convince him to leave the City of Brotherly Love for South Beach, the Heat couldn't sign Harden outright as a free agent.

With the team currently buried deep in the luxury tax hell, the Heat would have to engage in a sign-and-trade deal with the Sixers. In the potential deal with the Sixers, Siegel suggested that the Heat could give up a trade package that includes Kyle Lowry and Duncan Robinson.

NBA Rumors: Andrew Wiggins To Brooklyn, Ben Simmons To Golden State In Proposed Nets-Warriors Trade

Bose Celebrates Record-Breaking Win With Olympic Skier Mikaela Shiffrin

James Harden's On-Court Impact On Heat

Getty | Tim Nwachukwu

Sacrificing Lowry and Robinson for Harden would be a no-brainer for the Heat. The successful acquisition of Harden would significantly improve the Heat's offensive efficiency which currently ranks No. 12 in the league, scoring 110.5 points per 100 possessions. He would give them one of the league's best active scorers, as well as a great rebounder, playmaker, and three-point shooter.

This season, the 32-year-old shooting guard is averaging 22.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, and 1.3 steals while shooting 41.4 percent from the field and 33.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Sixers Get Veteran PG & Young SG

Getty | Michael Reaves

Engaging in a sign-and-trade deal with the Heat would make a lot of sense for the Sixers, especially if Harden is no longer interested in staying in Philadelphia. Instead of losing him as an unrestricted free agent without getting anything in return, the proposed trade would enable the Heat to replace Harden with two new backcourt starters in Lowry and Robinson. Though they are not good as Harden offensively, Lowry and Robinson could help the Sixers remain a competitive team in the Eastern Conference next season.

Read Next

Must Read

Margot Robbie Pantless Flaunts Toned Legs

Carmella In Bikini Goes Stringy On Beach

Brooke Burke In Bikini Does Full Body Workout

Salma Hayek In Bikini Stuns With Beach Yoga

Miley Cyrus Plunges Deep In Braless Versace

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.