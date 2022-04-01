NBA Rumors: Heat Could Emerge As A Threat To Sixers In Re-Signing James Harden In 2022 Free Agency

The Philadelphia 76ers made one of the biggest trades during the 2021-22 NBA season. Hours before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, the Sixers have agreed to send Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and future draft picks to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for All-Star shooting guard James Harden. After successfully pairing Harden with Joel Embiid, the Sixers immediately became one of the heavy favorites to fully dominate the Eastern Conference and win the NBA championship title this year.

However, trading for Harden came with a huge risk for the Sixers. "The Beard" has a player option in his contract that will allow him to become an unrestricted free agent in the 2022 NBA offseason.