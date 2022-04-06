The Serial Killer Nurse Who Killed 8 Seniors

West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority via AP

Tara Sigler

"You are the monster no one sees coming." - U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh to Reta Mays.

Between 2017 and 2018, at least seven elderly United States veterans were murdered in a subtle, terrifying way - by the nurse they and their families trusted. Reta Mays is a rare female serial killer. Uncommon, but not unheard of, female serial killers typically kill at home or at work, a trait that tends to garner less attention than the random and often far-flung sprees perpetrated by male serial killers.

Still, Reta Mays was no less deadly than her male counterparts; and her story is insidious and chilling.

A Silent Killer

Getty | The Washington Post

Reta Mays was a mother of three sons and a veteran herself, which made what happened all the more shocking. She was even deployed to Iraq and Kuwait from February 2003 to May 2004. She also worked as a corrections officer at the West Virginia Department of Corrections at North Central Regional Jail in Greenwood, West Virginia, between 2005 and 2012.

She seemed like the perfect choice for a nursing assistant at the Louis A. Johnson Veterans Medical Center in Clarksburg, West Virginia. It's important to note that she was not authorized to administer any medication to patients, including insulin.

However, as Mays worked her shifts, elderly patients began to mysteriously die from what appeared to be hypoglycemia. The medical center was short-staffed and few people even noticed Mays slip in and out of her victims' rooms.

Strangely, the dying patients weren't even insulin-dependent; so their severe drops in blood sugar made no sense to the other staff members.

'Nurses Who Kill': Mays As a Suspect

Getty | The Washington Post

In June of 2018, Reta was fired from the hospital. With at least eight unexplained deaths, investigators began to build a strong circumstantial case against Mays. She'd been conducting internet searches of female serial killers; she was watching the series Nurses Who Kill, a documentary series that included an episode about insulin killings; and a chilling phone call to her husband Gordon, who was in jail for child pornography charges. During the call, Mays admitted that she wanted to "freaking strangle" one of her patients. That call was made the morning after one of Mays' patients had a mysterious drop in blood sugar.

The investigation into the deaths was exhaustive: over three hundred interviews were conducted; investigators reviewed phone, social media, and computer records, along with thousands of pages of medical records and charts; and forensic experts and endocrinologists were consulted. They even exhumed several bodies of patients who died under suspicious circumstances. In addition, thousands of hospital staff and visitor records were reviewed to try to find suspicious interactions with the deceased.

In the fall of 2019, a person of interest was officially identified.

A Suspect From the Beginning

Getty | The Washington Post

Though Mays wasn't arrested until July of 2020, authorities later disclosed that she'd been a person of interest since the beginning of the investigation.

Mays was charged with eight murders. This was later reduced to seven second-degree murders and one count of intent to commit murder. Prosecutors stated that there were actually around twenty suspicious deaths during the time Mays worked at the hospital; however, they could only charge her where there was sufficient evidence.

"We will never truly know how many veterans Reta Mays killed," says attorney Tony O'Dell, who represents several of the victims' families.

The Chilling Confession

Getty | The Washington Post

During the investigation, Mays repeatedly lied to authorities about her involvement, denying any connection to the victims' strange deaths. She quickly became the lead suspect, but investigators were struggling to find a motive.

But after multiple interviews, Mays went to the courthouse and filled out an affidavit for a court-appointed attorney. As she hadn't yet been charged or named in a target letter from investigators, she wasn't eligible; but once investigators learned that Mays had made the request for an attorney, they did indeed send her a target letter. This would allow plea negotiations to begin.

In July of 2020, Mays realized that it was over. She confessed to the murders of seven US veterans who were under her care. At the hearing, many members of the victims' families appeared in person.

“Did you, in fact, do what the government says you did?” asked U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh.

Mays said, "Yes, sir."

'You Are Not Special'

Getty | The Washington Post

After Reta Mays confessed, her lawyers tried to claim that her murders were committed by an emotionally unstable person who had suffered sexual trauma and other mental health issues caused by her military service.

But Judge Kleeh would not hear it. He described that many veterans faced mental health crises, but "none of these folks are killers, let alone serial killers."

To Mays, he said, "You're not special."

On May 11, 2021, Mays was sentenced to seven consecutive life sentences, plus twenty years. She is ineligible for parole.

