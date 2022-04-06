The Serial Killer Nurse Who Killed 8 Seniors

"You are the monster no one sees coming." - U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh to Reta Mays.

Between 2017 and 2018, at least seven elderly United States veterans were murdered in a subtle, terrifying way - by the nurse they and their families trusted. Reta Mays is a rare female serial killer. Uncommon, but not unheard of, female serial killers typically kill at home or at work, a trait that tends to garner less attention than the random and often far-flung sprees perpetrated by male serial killers.

Still, Reta Mays was no less deadly than her male counterparts; and her story is insidious and chilling.