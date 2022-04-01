NBA Rumors: Proposed Lakers-Spurs Trade Sends Russell Westbrook To San Antonio For Three Players

Though it would cost them a future first-round selection, the proposed deal with the Spurs would make a lot of sense for the Lakers. Aside from getting rid of Westbrook and his lucrative contract, the Lakers would also be acquiring three role players who could help them improve in terms of three-point shooting and perimeter defense.

"For the Los Angeles Lakers, this deal will help rebuild a rotation that was surrendered to acquire Russell Westbrook," Teape said. He continued:

"While they may not be huge net positives, all three would help upgrade the rotation in some capacity. Whether it is 3-point shooting, perimeter defense, or some youthfulness, all three of McDermott, Richardson, and Langford bring something that the Lakers need more of."