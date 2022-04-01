Eva Longoria In Bikini Is Missing Tequila

Eva Longoria is no stranger to posting unforgettable experiences from her adventurous life on social media, so her most recent bikini posts on Instagram are not surprising.

When the 47-year-old is not working hard in her acting career or playing with her son, Santiago Enrique Bastón, she turns to her Instagram page to flaunt her toned bikini body.

Eva understands how to keep her fans entertained while also sharing a sense of humility. So, it is no surprise they keep coming back for more.

Keep scrolling to see the different times Eva's bikini pictures caused her fans to marvel.

Bikini Body Goals

On February 3, the stunning Desperate Housewives actress took to her Instagram page to post a photo of herself donning a long-sleeved crop top and an orange bikini bottom. She posed, sitting on a chair displaying her toned thighs and legs. Eva is the real definition of bikini body goals for many of her fans, and they let her know this in the post's comment section.

She captioned the post by saying "All that’s missing is some @casadelsoltequila".

Eva Enjoys Bikini Moment With Her Son

Eva is not just a talented and attractive actress; she is also a doting mom. She loves having her adorable son around whenever she dons one of her gorgeous swimsuits or bikini wear.

On September 14, 2021, the doting mother shared a snapshot that showed her clad in a glittering gold swimsuit. She was sitting at the edge of a pool while Santiago was inside the pool. In the photo, Eva posed by showing off her gorgeous legs.

Eva Still Looks Good In Red 20 Years Later

Eva looks super sexy whenever she dons her favorite color. On May 21, 2021, the Devious Maid star took to her Instagram page to remind her fans of her favorite color by posting two pictures of her in red. In the first snap, she stunned in a red two-piece bikini and showed off her insane abs and toned thighs.

The second photo was a throwback snap from 20 years ago that showed her in a red mini dress. She captioned the photo, "Even #20YearsLater, she still knew red was her color."

Eva Looks Best In Red

Shutterstock | 842284

Raving fans took to the comment section to express their admiration for their favorite actress. Some fans commented on her striking curves, while others said she looks best in red. 

"Red looks best on you. Keep stunning in red, pretty lady," commented one of her fans. 

Another fan said, "Always ravishing in red."

"Lady in red😘❤️," commented another fan. 

Eva's fans never get bored of seeingher stunning bikini photos. Surely, there will be more snaps to come from the beautiful actress.

